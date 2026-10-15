Snail Games Subsidiary Interactive Films Launches The Fame Game II: L.A. Heartbreaker, Expanding Its Interactive Hollywood Drama Franchise

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: .

About Interactive Films LLC

Interactive Films (IF), a film and media subsidiary of Snail, Inc., was founded with the goal of reaching new video audiences, engaging enthusiastic viewers, and telling stories across various formats. IF is also the catalyst behind SaltyTV, a specialized film application designed to produce and showcase compelling short-form vertical content. The SaltyTV app is available for download from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games' business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued interest in interactive entertainment built around character-driven storytelling and player agency; further developing a format that combines the accessibility of interactive fiction with live-action entertainment; using SaltyTV to produce and showcase compelling short-form vertical content; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games' financial results and business include Snail Games' ability to develop new intellectual properties and expand existing franchises through its proprietary development capabilities; Snail Games' ability to retain its key employees or maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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