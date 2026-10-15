Snail Games Subsidiary Interactive Films Launches The Fame Game II: L.A. Heartbreaker, Expanding Its Interactive Hollywood Drama Franchise
The Fame Game II: L.A. Heartbreaker The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood
The new installment follows He Shuhan, an ordinary international student who finds himself drawn into Los Angeles' high society after assuming the identity of a wealthy heir. To maintain the deception, players must navigate five dangerous relationships and make hundreds of choices that shape those relationships, the story's progression, and potential outcomes. Depending on the decisions made, players may preserve the illusion, lose everything, or uncover relationships that challenge the identity they have created.
Interactive Films expanded audience participation in the development of The Fame Game II: L.A. Heartbreaker through a global casting initiative that drew in more than 200,000 votes that helped shape the game's cast. The live-action production stars Zhong Chenyao as Ayaka alongside four additional actresses, whose performances bring the game's central relationships and branching narrative to life.
The expansion of The Fame Game series reflects continued interest in interactive entertainment built around character-driven storytelling and player agency. Relationship-focused games have increasingly moved beyond traditional dating-simulation formats, incorporating cinematic presentation, branching narratives, and community-driven experiences that allow players to engage with stories through their own decisions.
The Fame Game II: L.A. Heartbreaker advances Interactive Films' combination of accessible interactive fiction and live-action entertainment. The title is designed to encourage replayability as players explore different relationships, choices, and consequences across multiple possible outcomes.Play The Fame Game II: L.A. Heartbreaker on Steam For creators interested in covering The Fame Game II: L.A. Heartbreaker, please reach out to ... The Fame Game II: L.A. Heartbreaker | Press Kit
About Snail, Inc.
Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: .
About Interactive Films LLC
Interactive Films (IF), a film and media subsidiary of Snail, Inc., was founded with the goal of reaching new video audiences, engaging enthusiastic viewers, and telling stories across various formats. IF is also the catalyst behind SaltyTV, a specialized film application designed to produce and showcase compelling short-form vertical content. The SaltyTV app is available for download from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, please visit: .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games' business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued interest in interactive entertainment built around character-driven storytelling and player agency; further developing a format that combines the accessibility of interactive fiction with live-action entertainment; using SaltyTV to produce and showcase compelling short-form vertical content; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games' financial results and business include Snail Games' ability to develop new intellectual properties and expand existing franchises through its proprietary development capabilities; Snail Games' ability to retain its key employees or maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Investor Contact:
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
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