Bond Announces Effective Date Of Previously Announced 1-For-20 Reverse Stock Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis on October 19, 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that its previously announced 1-for-20 reverse stock split will become effective, and the Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis, at the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 19, 2026, under its existing ticker symbol“OBAI.” The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split will be 87338C301.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 20 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined into one share of common stock. Prior to the reverse stock split, the Company had approximately 32,576,598 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. Following the reverse stock split, the Company will have approximately 1,628,830 shares issued and outstanding, subject to adjustment for the rounding up of fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Instead, any fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. All outstanding stock options and warrants, including the number of shares issuable upon exercise and the applicable exercise prices, will be adjusted proportionately in accordance with their respective terms. The reverse stock split will not affect any stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for adjustments resulting from the rounding of fractional shares.

"We believe the reverse split positions Bond to address the misalignment between the value of the company and the price of the stock. The reverse split will reduce our public float and address Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, while we believe it will also help attract a broader base of long-term and institutional investors,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond. "Our focus remains on adding customers and demonstrating the value of our platform through continued business progress."

Stockholders holding shares electronically in book-entry form or through a brokerage account will generally not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding shares directly in registered form may contact the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, with questions regarding the reverse stock split.

Additional information regarding the reverse stock split will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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