Polypid To Host Virtual Investor Day On Wednesday, October 28, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to outline 'PolyPid 2030', the Company's long-term vision and pipeline strategy Event to feature Warren S. Joseph, DPM, FIDSA, a nationally recognized specialist in lower extremity infectious diseases Petach Tikva, Israel, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. ET. During the event, PolyPid's management team will outline the Company's“PolyPid 2030” long-term growth and pipeline strategy. Management will also provide an update on D-PLEX100, the Company's lead product candidate for the prevention of colorectal surgical site infections, whose New Drug Application (“NDA”) is under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Priority Review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) goal date of November 28, 2026, and will introduce PD01B, a new product candidate based on PolyPid's KynatrixTM delivery technology, being developed for the treatment of diabetic foot infections. The event will feature Key Opinion Leader (“KOL”) Warren S. Joseph, DPM, FIDSA, a leading podiatric physician and a specialist in the treatment of lower extremity infections, widely recognized as an authority on the diagnosis and treatment of diabetic foot infections, who will discuss the clinical burden of diabetic foot infections, the limitations of current treatment approaches, and the potential role of locally delivered, controlled-release antibiotic therapy in this setting. A live question-and-answer session with Dr. Joseph and PolyPid's management team will follow the formal presentations. Investor Day Dial-In and Webcast Information: To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the event, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the event. For those not planning to ask a question of the Company's management or Dr. Joseph, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

Event: PolyPid 2030: Virtual Investor Day and KOL Event Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time Conference Call: Webcast:

The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website at investors.polypid.com on the day of the event. A replay of the event will be available on the same page following the event.

About Warren S. Joseph, DPM, FIDSA

Dr. Warren S. Joseph is a specialist in the treatment of lower extremity infectious diseases. He received his podiatric degree from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Joseph completed his postgraduate training in podiatric medicine and surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital, and a fellowship in infectious diseases at Hahnemann University School of Medicine, both in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is currently an Adjunct Clinical Professor at the Arizona College of Podiatric Medicine at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ.

Dr. Joseph is a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and is an author on the IDSA Diabetic Foot Infection Guidelines. He is also certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association. Dr. Joseph lectures extensively and his presentations have focused on the treatment of bacterial and fungal infections of the lower extremity. He has authored over 100 publications in the field of lower extremity infections.

About D-PLEX100

D-PLEX100, PolyPid's lead product candidate, is designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site with the goal of preventing abdominal surgical site infections (“SSIs”). Following the administration of D-PLEX100 into the surgical site, PolyPid's delivery technology, Kynatrix, is designed to pair with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in a high local concentration of the drug for a period of 30 days for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. In the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, D-PLEX100 recently demonstrated positive results in achieving its primary end point and a 60% (p=0.0013) relative risk reduction at the secondary end point in SSI incidence following abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. D-PLEX100 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid's lead product, D-PLEX100, successfully met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections. Guided by a commitment to precision and innovation, PolyPid is redefining how therapies perform and raise the standard of patient care. For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the Company's long-term vision, long-term growth and pipeline strategy, the planned introduction and development of PD01B and its potential role in the treatment of diabetic foot infections, the potential role of locally delivered, controlled-release antibiotic therapy, the PDUFA goal date and the potential FDA approval of D-PLEX100. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 25, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

908-858-5995

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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