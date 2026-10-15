Mink Ventures Corporation Intersects 0.5745% Ni, 0.8798% Cu, 0.0756% Co Over 2.1 Meters In Massive Sulphide At Rankin Property, Timmins, Ontario
|Hole No
|Northing
|Easting
|Azimuth
|Dip (deg)
|Depth (m.)
|R26-1
|445875
|5371435
|258
|-45
|121
|R26-2
|445875
|5371435
|258
|-50
|100
|R26-3
|446044
|5371378
|82
|-70
|202
|R26-4
|445873
|5371435
|250
|-45
|231
Table 2: Rankin Drill Hole Information
|Hole No
|From
|To
|Meters
|% Ni
|% Cu
|% Co
|Au ppm
|Pt ppm
|Pd ppm
| Ag
ppm
|Comment
|R26-1
|59.0
|61.1
|2.10
|0.5745
|0.8798
|0.0756
|0.04
|0.03
|0.05
|3.74
|RAK Zone
|Incl.
|59.0
|59.5
|0.50
|0.9370
|0.8120
|0.1210
|0.028
|0.013
|0.142
|2.90
|RAK Zone
|Incl.
|60.5
|61.1
|0.60
|0.3390
|1.310
|0.0462
|0.041
|0.047
|0.004
|5.50
|RAK Zone
|R26-2
|NSV
|R26-3
|NSV
|R26-4
|NSV
** Intersections above are core lengths as the true width of the zone is unknown at this time.
FUTURE PLANS
- Permit applications have already been submitted in order to complete the down hole geophysical surveying to better define the VTEM conductor and geometry of Anomaly A and B at the Rankin Property. The Company anticipates this will be completed in early winter, due to the need for ice cover over Rankin Lake to complete the survey.
Mink plans to initiate a minimum of 500 meters of diamond drilling on its Warren Property in late 2026 or early 2027; contingent on winter conditions for access. The primary targets at the Warren Property are three VTEM Maxwell Plate conductors proximal to historical drill hole ML-1 with a copper intercept grading 0.84% Cu over 4.3 meters* (Figure 4). This intercept is hosted within a felsic volcanic package that suggests potential for Cu Zn hosted Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS).
* Reference: Ontario Resident Geologists Files; Timmins, Ontario, Mustang Minerals Drill Log ML-1 A phase 2 drill program will be planned at the Rankin Property following the evaluation of the results from the down hole electromagnetic survey. The Company intends to move the drill from the Warren Property following the winter drill program there, onto the Rankin Property which is conveniently located approximately 16 kilometers away along the same road.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control Program:
Drill core samples were designated during core logging by a qualified professional geologist and sawing of drill core completed by an experienced field assistant. Half core samples were transported in sealed bags to the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in Timmins by Company staff for preparation. Pulps were transported to Vancouver, B.C., for 35-element MEICP41 aqua regia inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy analysis, PGM ICP23 analysis for gold-platinum-palladium analysis, Cu OG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Cu and NiOG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Ni. Oreas standards along with blank samples were submitted by the Mink Ventures Corporation as an external check and numerous quality control samples and duplicates were completed as an internal check by ALS Canada
Qualified Person:
Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified and approved the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the assay certificates and VTEM survey data. Mr. Filo is a Director of the Company.
About Mink Ventures Corporation:
Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 104 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its 11 km2 Warren Ni Cu Co Project and its newly optioned Rankin Property. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,672,296 common shares outstanding.
For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ... or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes certain“forward-looking information”, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm, Warren, and Rankin Projects. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Rankin Project, Warren Project, and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.
Figure 1: General Location Map
Figure 2: Rankin Property VTEM Anomalies
Figure 3: Rankin Drill Core – RAK Zone – Massive and Semi Massive Sulphides
Figure 4: Warren VTEM Targets for Winter 2026/2027 Proposed Drilling
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
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