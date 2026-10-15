Mink Ventures Corporation Intersects 0.5745% Ni, 0.8798% Cu, 0.0756% Co Over 2.1 Meters In Massive Sulphide At Rankin Property, Timmins, Ontario

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“ Mink” or the " Company ") today announced it has intersected a new Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Cobalt (Co) zone grading 0.5745% Ni, 0.8798% Cu and 0.0756% Co over 2.1 m, designated the RAK Zone, in a recent drill program at its Rankin Property. The Rankin Property is located approximately 35 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1). Four diamond drill holes, for a total of 654 meters, were drilled to evaluate two VTEM-Maxwell Plate anomalies, A and B shown in the accompanying Figure 2. Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, commented,“As an exploration company, it's very exciting to have intersected massive and semi massive sulphides with these significant critical mineral values (Table 2) of up to 0.937% Ni, 1.31% Cu, 0.12% Co values, along with elevated precious metals, especially on a property that has had very minimal exploration. This demonstrates significant potential for broader Ni, Cu, Co deposition on the Rankin property; and both Anomaly A & B, with their inordinately high conductive values, require additional drill testing.” “We've secured a contractor, and permit applications have already been submitted in order to complete down hole geophysics to better define the relationship between the new zone, the VTEM conductors, and geometry prior to a follow up drill program, which is expected to occur this winter after the upcoming drill program at our Warren Property,” she added. RANKIN DRILL PROGRAM DISCUSSION (Figures 2 & 3)

Three holes were drilled from the east shore of Rankin Lake to evaluate Anomaly A which is located under Rankin Lake. The first hole (R26-1), to test Anomaly A, fortuitously intersected the 2.1 m wide RAK zone with 0.5745% Ni, 0.8798% Cu, 0.0756% Co bearing massive and semi massive sulphides at 59 meters depth (Figure 3). As the hole progressed, it deviated due to ground conditions and was abandoned before hitting the intended target zone. Given the favorable mineralized zone in R26-1, an undercut hole R26-2 was then drilled to a depth of 100 m to further evaluate the RAK zone, however, no mineralization was noted. A second attempt was made to evaluate Anomaly A with a re-oriented hole (R26-4); this hole also experienced some deviation and did not intersect the Maxwell Plate and thus Anomaly A with its high, conductive values remains untested. The geometry, extent and orientation of the new RAK zone and its relationship to Anomaly A is also unknown at this time. A borehole electromagnetic survey is planned to better evaluate the extent of the RAK zone and its possible relationship to Anomaly A prior to the next round of drilling. A single drill hole (R26-3) was drilled to test Anomaly B. Two independent interpretations of Anomaly B resulted in two distinctly different Maxwell Plate orientations and conductivity values. As a result, Mink planned a steep drill hole R26-3, which was oriented to intersect both plates with one drill hole. The upper plate appears to have been cut off by a diabase dyke; and no significant conductive zone was intersected to explain the lower plate, as such the target, again with very high conductive values remains unexplained. Mink will carry out a borehole electromagnetic survey on Anomaly B as well to better define the conductive zone prior to the next phase of drill testing as Anomaly B still represents a legitimate unexplained target. Table 1: Rankin Drill Hole Location

Hole No Northing Easting Azimuth Dip (deg) Depth (m.) R26-1 445875 5371435 258 -45 121 R26-2 445875 5371435 258 -50 100 R26-3 446044 5371378 82 -70 202 R26-4 445873 5371435 250 -45 231

Table 2: Rankin Drill Hole Information

Hole No From To Meters % Ni % Cu % Co Au ppm Pt ppm Pd ppm Ag

ppm Comment R26-1 59.0 61.1 2.10 0.5745 0.8798 0.0756 0.04 0.03 0.05 3.74 RAK Zone Incl. 59.0 59.5 0.50 0.9370 0.8120 0.1210 0.028 0.013 0.142 2.90 RAK Zone Incl. 60.5 61.1 0.60 0.3390 1.310 0.0462 0.041 0.047 0.004 5.50 RAK Zone R26-2 NSV R26-3 NSV R26-4 NSV

** Intersections above are core lengths as the true width of the zone is unknown at this time.

FUTURE PLANS



Permit applications have already been submitted in order to complete the down hole geophysical surveying to better define the VTEM conductor and geometry of Anomaly A and B at the Rankin Property. The Company anticipates this will be completed in early winter, due to the need for ice cover over Rankin Lake to complete the survey.



Mink plans to initiate a minimum of 500 meters of diamond drilling on its Warren Property in late 2026 or early 2027; contingent on winter conditions for access. The primary targets at the Warren Property are three VTEM Maxwell Plate conductors proximal to historical drill hole ML-1 with a copper intercept grading 0.84% Cu over 4.3 meters* (Figure 4). This intercept is hosted within a felsic volcanic package that suggests potential for Cu Zn hosted Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS).

* Reference: Ontario Resident Geologists Files; Timmins, Ontario, Mustang Minerals Drill Log ML-1 A phase 2 drill program will be planned at the Rankin Property following the evaluation of the results from the down hole electromagnetic survey. The Company intends to move the drill from the Warren Property following the winter drill program there, onto the Rankin Property which is conveniently located approximately 16 kilometers away along the same road.



Quality Assurance / Quality Control Program:

Drill core samples were designated during core logging by a qualified professional geologist and sawing of drill core completed by an experienced field assistant. Half core samples were transported in sealed bags to the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in Timmins by Company staff for preparation. Pulps were transported to Vancouver, B.C., for 35-element MEICP41 aqua regia inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy analysis, PGM ICP23 analysis for gold-platinum-palladium analysis, Cu OG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Cu and NiOG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Ni. Oreas standards along with blank samples were submitted by the Mink Ventures Corporation as an external check and numerous quality control samples and duplicates were completed as an internal check by ALS Canada

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified and approved the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the assay certificates and VTEM survey data. Mr. Filo is a Director of the Company.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 104 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its 11 km2 Warren Ni Cu Co Project and its newly optioned Rankin Property. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,672,296 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ... or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain“forward-looking information”, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm, Warren, and Rankin Projects. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Rankin Project, Warren Project, and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.

Figure 1: General Location Map









Figure 2: Rankin Property VTEM Anomalies









Figure 3: Rankin Drill Core – RAK Zone – Massive and Semi Massive Sulphides









Figure 4: Warren VTEM Targets for Winter 2026/2027 Proposed Drilling









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: