Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 840,000 customers and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry's largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex's WISE agentic AI engine embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at paychex.com.
Investor Relations
Rachel White
Paychex, Inc.
Vice President, Investor Relations
585-216-0822
...
Media Relations
Tracy Volkmann
Paychex, Inc.
Manager, Public Relations
585-387-6705
...
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