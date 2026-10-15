Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Paychex common stock of $1.19 per share, payable on November 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of October 26, 2026.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 840,000 customers and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry's largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex's WISE agentic AI engine embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at paychex.com.

Investor Relations

Rachel White

Paychex, Inc.

Vice President, Investor Relations

585-216-0822

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Media Relations

Tracy Volkmann

Paychex, Inc.

Manager, Public Relations

585-387-6705

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