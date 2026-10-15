NOMAD POWER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $30 MILLION IN CUSTOMER ORDERS, EXPANDS MANUFACTURING CAPACITY TO SUPPORT GROWTH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backlog orders reflect growing demand for transportable, utility-grade battery storage solutions across multiple end markets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD) (“NOMAD” or the“Company”), a provider of transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems (“BESS”) through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, today announced that it has received more than $30 million in customer orders to date through 2026, supported by non-refundable customer deposits totaling approximately $14 million. In response to growing demand for its mobile power solutions, the Company plans to expand its manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities to support anticipated demand through 2027.

“These customer orders represent an important commercial milestone for NOMAD and demonstrate demand for transportable, utility-grade energy storage,” said John Traviglini, President of NOMAD Transportable Power Solutions.“Customer delivery schedules range from near-term requirements to projects awaiting site readiness, and we are aligning our manufacturing and supply-chain plans accordingly. We are also pursuing additional opportunities with data centers and industrial customers seeking flexible solutions to address power capacity constraints, strengthen grid reliability and manage electricity costs.

“Our sales team has identified more than $400 million in potential customer opportunities, which are separate from our committed orders. We are seeing at least six new qualified opportunities each week, most involving multiple systems. Our proven technology and ability to deploy high-capacity battery storage where it is needed position NOMAD to convert this interest into additional orders.”

Demand for NOMAD's transportable battery storage solutions is being driven by several factors, including increasing electricity requirements from data centers, the need for additional grid capacity, peak shaving, and growing interest in other flexible power solutions for industrial applications and emergency response systems. Unlike traditional stationary battery installations, NOMAD's systems can be relocated and redeployed to meet changing customer requirements, providing flexibility where permanent infrastructure may be unavailable, delayed, or impractical.

The Company is also seeing growing international interest from potential customers, including government entities and utilities in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, as they evaluate solutions to address grid constraints and rising electricity demand.

Expanding Manufacturing Capacity to Support Growth

To meet anticipated customer demand, NOMAD is expanding its network of suppliers and manufacturing partners to increase production capacity and add to its ability to fulfill the expanding list of customer orders. The Company's existing supply-chain and manufacturing relationships are already designed to support higher production volumes as demand increases and NOMAD believes additional capacity is warranted given the interest level.

“We believe the best time to expand capacity is before it becomes a constraint,” Travaglini added.“We are strengthening our supplier and manufacturing relationships to support the potential growth in our order book and position NOMAD to deliver systems efficiently as customer demand increases. Our focus is on building the operational capabilities needed to convert commercial interest into product deliveries and long-term growth as soon as customers are ready to receive equipment.”

Developing Higher-Capacity Mobile Energy Storage Systems

To address demand for high-capacity energy storage applications, NOMAD is also investing in the development of next-generation transportable battery systems with planned capacities of 4 MWh and 8 MWh, expanding upon its existing 1 MW / 2 MWh Traveler model. The Company expects to introduce the larger capacity systems in 2027, broadening its ability to serve utilities, data centers and other customers with substantial energy storage requirements. In time, the Company hopes to offer Evergreen financing structures to allow early adopters to take advantage of newer equipment earlier in their life cycle, and equipment cycled off site could be used for NOMAD's captive rental fleet, a solution in design now.

NOMAD believes it is among a limited number of providers offering a UL 9540-certified, multi-megawatt-hour transportable battery storage system that has been deployed and field-tested with a U.S. utility for multiple years. The Company believes this combination of safety certification and demonstrated operating experience provides an important competitive advantage as customers evaluate energy storage solutions for critical applications.

“Our field experience and commitment to safety are key differentiators,” Travaglini added.“As customers increasingly recognize the flexibility mobile energy storage can provide, we believe our established technology platform, operating history and planned higher-capacity systems position us to address a growing range of applications.”

Expanding Commercial Opportunities

NOMAD is pursuing multiple commercial models to make energy storage systems accessible to a broad range of customers, including direct equipment sales, rentals, and Energy-as-a-Service agreements. The Company is also evaluating relationships with financing partners that could provide customers with additional flexibility through leasing, rental and other financing structures.

By combining proven technology, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and offering flexible commercial options, NOMAD is positioning itself to meet growing demand for rapidly deployable energy storage across utility, data center, industrial, and other applications.

About NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, provides transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems. The company's mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) platforms deliver rapidly deployable, scalable energy solutions for electric utilities, data centers, commercial and industrial customers, emergency response, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization. By mobilizing energy storage, NOMAD enables customers to deploy power where and when it is needed without waiting for permanent infrastructure.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about customer demand, requests for proposal and Total Proposal Value Requested, forecasted orders, production and supply-chain capacity, new product platforms and timing, deposit-backed orders, investment tax credits and peak-shaving benefits, financing partnerships, international expansion, and future financial performance. Words such as“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“will,”“anticipates” and similar expressions identify these statements. They are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including whether requests for proposal result in orders, whether deposit-backed orders are delivered and recognized as revenue, the availability and applicability of tax credits and other energy incentives, the availability of customer financing, manufacturing and supply-chain capacity, certification timelines, competition, access to capital and the other risks described in NOMAD's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NOMAD undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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