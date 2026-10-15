Cloudastructure Existing Customers Expand Use Of AI Surveillance Technology At New Locations Across Three New Verticals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Locations Include Truck Parking Facility, Shopping Center and Three Solar Sites with All Five New Deployments Secured Through Existing Customer Relationships

Reinforces Land-and-Expand Model as Customers Extend Their Cloudastructure Footprint Beyond Initial Deployments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced expanding use of its technology into additional sites across its portfolio with existing customer relationships beyond multifamily into new verticals including truck parking and logistics, open-air retail, and critical infrastructure.

In all five deployments the newly secured footprint is larger than the initial multifamily location, highlighting the Company's land-and-expand model and the opportunity to grow within existing customer accounts beyond multifamily.

“Every one of these deployments came from a customer already using Cloudastructure,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure.“Our vision is to become the platform customers turn to as their portfolios grow and their security and operational needs evolve. These deployments show what that can look like. We're providing protection from opening day at a new truck parking facility, bringing an acquired shopping center onto our platform using existing cameras, and supporting safety and compliance at solar sites through our reporting and search capabilities. The opportunity within an account can extend well beyond the first property or the first use case. Our job is to earn that expansion by making Cloudastructure increasingly valuable to the people managing those assets.”

A Purpose-Built Truck Lot, Secured From Opening Day

Building on its relationship with a national truck parking operator, Cloudastructure was selected to secure a newly constructed facility in Jacksonville, Florida, bringing its footprint with the customer to six locations. The facility opened this year with Cloudastructure's platform in place from day one, rather than being added after a security incident or loss. The deployment demonstrates the opportunity to embed Cloudastructure into new facilities as customers expand their footprints.

Truck parking has become a growing target for cargo theft, particularly at unattended lots during overnight hours. Verisk CargoNet estimated approximately $725 million in cargo theft losses in 2025, up 60% year over year, across 2,646 confirmed thefts averaging $273,990 each. Truck stops were among the most-targeted location types. Large, open sites with limited on-site staffing can present a significant security challenge, creating a strong fit for Cloudastructure's AI-powered surveillance and remote guarding model.

A Competitive Takeover at a Southern California Shopping Center

The Company also completed a takeover of an existing camera system at a shopping center located in Riverside County, California, replacing a legacy monitoring provider retained by the property's previous owner. The acquiring owner, a national open-air retail REIT and an existing Cloudastructure customer, converted the site after the purchase, making it the Company's fourth property with this customer. Since Cloudastructure can operate on cameras already installed at a property, the center's existing hardware was able to be reused.

The ability to leverage existing infrastructure can materially reduce the cost and friction of switching surveillance providers. Rather than requiring new capital allocation for a new set of cameras and related equipment, customers can transition to Cloudastructure primarily through operating expenses. This can remove a key barrier to adoption and allow property owners to make surveillance decisions outside traditional capital budgeting cycles, potentially accelerating the timing of new deployments.

Critical Infrastructure: Three Solar Sites in Illinois

Cloudastructure also expanded its presence in solar energy through an existing relationship with one of the largest independent solar operations and maintenance providers in the United States. The customer, which oversees distributed and utility-scale generation across more than two dozen states, added three solar generation sites in Illinois to its Cloudastructure deployment, bringing the Company's total with the customer to eight locations.

The expansion was driven by safety and compliance needs, with the customer citing Cloudastructure's monthly reporting and smart search capabilities to locate specific people, vehicles or events in recorded footage and document technician and contractor visits across its unmanned solar sites. These recurring operational needs extend the platform's value beyond theft prevention and, management believes, support continued use and expansion across the customer's portfolio.

Established Relationships Create a Broader Growth Opportunity

All five deployments came from customers Cloudastructure already served, illustrating how established relationships can generate additional business as portfolios grow. In Jacksonville and Riverside County, customers brought Cloudastructure into newly built or acquired properties without running a competitive selection process, while the solar customer expanded its deployment based on capabilities it was already using. The Company views this pattern as central to the efficiency of its sales model, creating opportunities to grow within existing accounts without having to establish a new customer relationship for each deployment.

Multifamily remains Cloudastructure's largest vertical, with the Company serving eight of the ten largest U.S. multifamily property managers across 28 states and Washington, D.C. Previously announced expansions include a Master Services Agreement with a national retail REIT supporting potential deployment across up to 36 shopping centers and an expansion with a luxury multifamily operator in Houston covering approximately 38% of that customer's Texas portfolio. The latest deployments demonstrate how the same land-and-expand strategy can extend across logistics, retail and solar operations, with customers adopting the platform for security, safety, compliance and operational oversight. Cloudastructure believes these relationships provide a foundation for continued growth as its role within customer portfolios expands.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that requires no proprietary cameras and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening rather than review it afterwards - an approach that has produced a 98% threat deterrence rate and approximately 99% customer retention.1 For more information, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

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