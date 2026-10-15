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Multitude AG: Preliminary Announcement Of The Publication Of Quarterly Reports And Quarterly/Interim Statements


Date: 2026-10-15 08:32:02

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15. Oct 2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Quarterly report and quarterly/interim statement

Date of disclosure: 12.11.2026

  • Language: English
    Address:

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

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Language English
Company Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet

MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111814314


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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