Invitation To Multitude AG's 9M 2026 Results Presentation Join Us Virtually On 12 November
The event will be held virtually on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at 10:00 am CET.
Please follow the link to register for the webcast:
Contact:
Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
E-Mail:...
About Multitude AG:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).
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