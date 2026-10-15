Huddle House Treats Little Monsters To A Free Meal This Huddleween

Kids can enjoy a free Kids Meal with purchase of an adult entree

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Halloween is packed with plenty of reasons to celebrate, and Huddle House is adding one more to the list. All Halloween weekend, Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, families can celebrate Huddleween with a free Kids Meal with the purchase of any adult entree of $8 or more when dining at participating locations. Whether fueling up before heading out for the evening or gathering around the table after the Halloween fun, families can make Huddle House part of the celebration.And there's plenty to get excited about. The Huddle House Kids Menu features a Smashed Burger, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese, Two-Egg Breakfast, Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes or a Golden Waffle. Whether they're in the mood for something savory, something sweet or breakfast at any hour, there's a Huddle House favorite waiting for them.“Huddleween is the perfect excuse to bring the family together for a meal and add a little extra fun to the Halloween season,” said Jenifer Perrett, VP of Marketing at Huddle House.“We're giving kids a treat they can enjoy before or after the Halloween festivities, with plenty of their Huddle House favorites to choose from.”The Huddleween Kids Eat Free offer is available Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, for dine-in only at participating locations with the purchase of any adult entree of $8 or more one offer per guest. Additional restrictions may apply.For more information about Huddle House, its menu and current specials, visitAbout Huddle HouseBring it in! Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Huddle House Treats Little Monsters To A Free Meal This Huddleween News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 15, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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