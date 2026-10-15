Viggovet Introduces The Intelligent Veterinary Platform, Bringing Clinical Super Intelligence Into Veterinary Practice

The Intelligent Veterinary Platform

Your Software. Our Intelligence. Your Choice.

Practices can add clinical intelligence alongside existing software or choose a complete platform; limited-time 60-day free trial now available

- Michael Gerges, DVM, founder. viggoVetDES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A veterinarian should not have to interrupt patient care to hunt for information or manage one more disconnected tool. That is the thinking behind viggoVet, the Intelligent Veterinary Platform, bringing Clinical Super Intelligence into the work veterinary professionals do before, during and after the patient visit.Designed around veterinary workflows, viggoVet gives practices a choice: use focused clinical tools alongside the software they already know or adopt viggoVet as their complete practice platform for records, scheduling and operations. The goal is to support how veterinary teams actually work, without making a full software conversion the price of trying something new.“Veterinary professionals should not have to change everything about how their practice operates simply to benefit from Clinical Super Intelligence,” said Michael Gerges, DVM, founder of viggoVet.“Our goal is to bring Clinical SI into the workflow, where it can support the veterinarian and the patient without creating another layer of technology to manage.”Beyond the ScribeDocumentation is only one part of a patient visit. There are records to review, diagnostic findings to consider, procedures to manage, and people who need clear information. viggoVet brings clinical support to these parts of the day, rather than treating the SOAP note as the whole story. Unlike tools focused on a single task, viggoVet's Clinical Super Intelligence is designed to support connected clinical workflows, bringing patient information, diagnostics, documentation and decision support together throughout the patient visit.Its capabilities include patient-record summaries, dictation support, dental charting, anesthesia decision support and mobile-visit scheduling, with availability depending on the selected plan. Additional clinical intelligence tools are in development. Clinical Super Intelligence (Clinical SI) is designed to support veterinary professionals, not replace their clinical judgment.“Clinical SI should give veterinarians better access to information and more time to focus on their patients and clients,” Gerges said.“Technology should support veterinary medicine, not get in its way.”Built by Veterinarians. Designed for Veterinary Medicine.viggoVet began inside a working veterinary clinic in 2021, where Gerges saw firsthand how clinical demands, staffing pressures and disconnected systems affect the entire team. More than 300 practicing veterinarians have since contributed to shaping its clinical work. That practical experience remains central to the platform's development.60-Day Free TrialFor a limited time, veterinary practices can experience viggoVet with a 60-day free, no-obligation trial when they sign up before January 1, 2027. Practices can explore how Clinical Super Intelligence fits into their existing workflows or experience viggoVet as a complete practice management platform.Your system or ours. Your medicine. Your decisions.About viggoVetviggoVet is the Intelligent Veterinary Platform, bringing Clinical Super Intelligence into veterinary medicine. Founded in a working veterinary practice, viggoVet develops clinical intelligence and practice technology designed around real-world veterinary workflows. Practices can use viggoVet alongside their existing software or choose it as a complete practice management platform. Clinical decisions remain in the hands of veterinary professionals. Visit viggo.

Tricia Montgomery

Pmonty Publc Relations

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viggoVet Introduces the Intelligent Veterinary Platform, Bringing Clinical Super Intelligence into Veterinary Practice News Provided By Pmonty Publc Relations October 15, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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