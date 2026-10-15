Bluepeake Launches Waterfront Exterior Painting And Repair Program For Annapolis-Area Homes

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The "Waterfront Beauty, Protected" campaign brings painting, wood repair and power washing together for homes exposed to salt, wind and moisture

- Stephen Reilly

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A house on the water gets different weather than a house a mile inland. Wind comes off the water, salt settles on siding and trim, and moisture lingers on surfaces that never fully dry. Paint that lasts for years inland can start failing early, and the damage often begins where the homeowner can't see it.

BluePeake, a painting and renovation company at 146 Defense Highway in Annapolis, has launched Waterfront Beauty, Protected to serve those homeowners. The campaign combines exterior painting, carpentry repair and power washing into one project, with a single goal: a finish that looks right now and keeps protecting the house for years to come.

At a glance

.What: Waterfront-focused exterior painting, wood repair and power washing

.Who it's for: Homeowners and property managers on or near the water in Annapolis and nearby Maryland communities

.Where: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince George's, Queen Anne's and Calvert counties

.How to book: Free estimate at free-estimate/ or 443-569-2909

"Waterfront owners don't need a speech about how much they love their house," said Stephen Reilly of BluePeake. "They need someone who checks the corner of the deck where water always collects, or the trim under the eaves that never sees the sun, and tells them the truth about what needs fixing before we paint. That honesty is what makes the finish last."

What Water, Salt and Wind Do to a Home's Exterior

Most people notice peeling paint. Fewer notice what comes before it. On waterfront homes, problems tend to start in five places:

.Under the paint. Moisture trapped behind the coating lifts it from the surface and softens the wood beneath.

.On siding and trim. Salt and mildew break down the finish, and they are easy to paint over when they should be cleaned off.

.At joints and edges. Cracked caulk around windows, doors and corner boards lets water into the wall.

.On decks and railings. Constant sun, spray and foot traffic wear these down faster than the rest of the house.

.Along the roofline. When gutters overflow or drain poorly, water runs down the fascia and soffits and soaks into the wood. Over time that leads to peeling paint, staining and rot that a fresh coat can't fix on its own.

On the water, a good exterior paint job is mostly preparation and repair. The paint is the final step.

How BluePeake Prepares a Waterfront Home

BluePeake's exterior painting services begin with a close inspection. Crews check siding, trim, decks, railings and the spots where water tends to sit. Damaged wood is flagged, and the carpentry team repairs it before painting begins, so new paint isn't covering a hidden problem.

Surfaces are then cleaned. Power washing removes dirt, mildew and loose material so the paint can bond properly. Loose paint is scraped, rough areas are sanded and gaps are caulked. Only after that does the first coat go on.

Every client receives a written proposal that sets out costs, materials and timeline before work starts, with no surprise fees along the way.

Serving Annapolis and the Surrounding Shoreline

BluePeake works throughout Annapolis and nearby communities, many of them on or near the water, including Arnold, Severna Park, Riva, Edgewater, Mayo, Shady Side, Deale, Stevensville, Grasonville and Queenstown. The full list is on the areas we serve page.

Waterfront homes often need more than one service, and the same team can handle it. Interior painting is available with a color consultant, which helps in rooms where light off the water changes how a color looks through the day. Cabinet refinishing, kitchen renovations and bathroom renovations are also offered. Commercial painting is available for property managers, HOAs, realtors, retail businesses, offices, hotels and churches.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know if my waterfront home needs repainting? Look for peeling or bubbling paint, chalky or faded surfaces, cracked caulk around windows and doors, mildew staining, and wood that feels soft when pressed. If you see any of these, an inspection will show whether the fix is a repaint, a repair or both.

Why does a waterfront home need extra preparation? Salt, moisture and wind put more stress on exterior surfaces. That usually means more time cleaning, repairing wood and sealing joints before any paint goes on. The preparation is what lets the finish last.

Do you repair rotted or damaged wood before painting? Yes. BluePeake offers carpentry and repair alongside painting, so damaged siding, trim, decks and railings can be fixed first and painted in the same project.

Is power washing included? Power washing is available as part of the project and is used to clean surfaces before painting. Your written proposal shows exactly what is included.

How much does exterior painting cost in Maryland? The price depends on the size of the house, the condition of the surfaces, how much repair is needed and the materials chosen. BluePeake publishes a pricing guide for a general idea, and every estimate comes as a written proposal.

What is in the written proposal? The proposal lists the costs, the materials and the timeline, so you know what to expect before work begins.

Is the estimate free? Yes. You can request a free estimate through the website or by phone.

Which areas do you serve? Annapolis and nearby Maryland communities across Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince George's, Queen Anne's and Calvert counties.

Can kitchen cabinets be refinished instead of replaced? In many cases, yes. BluePeake refinishes existing cabinets with durable finishes, giving a kitchen or bathroom a fresh look without a full tear-out. A site visit confirms whether your cabinets are good candidates.

Do you paint commercial properties? Yes. BluePeake provides interior and exterior commercial painting, cabinet refinishing, and carpentry and repair for property managers, HOAs, realtors, retail businesses, offices, hotels and churches.

Do you offer financing? Payment options for larger projects are explained on the financing page.

What happens after I request an estimate? The team listens to what you need and looks at the property, then sends a written proposal. Once you approve it, materials are ordered and a schedule is set. At the end, the crew walks the finished job with you before final payment.

Request an Estimate

Read more about the campaign at waterfront-beauty-protected/ and request a free estimate at free-estimate/ or by calling 443-569-2909. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday by appointment, and closed Sunday.

About BluePeake

BluePeake is an Annapolis, Maryland painting and renovation company serving residential and commercial customers. Its services include interior and exterior painting, color consultation, cabinet refinishing, kitchen and bathroom renovations, custom carpentry, power washing and window cleaning. Learn more at bluepeake.

Stephen Reilly

BluePeake Painting

+1 443-569-2909

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BluePeake Launches Waterfront Exterior Painting and Repair Program for Annapolis-Area Homes News Provided By Stratedia October 15, 2026, 12:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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