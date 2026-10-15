Jumpcube Launches AI Gateway To Help Banks, Insurers And Healthcare Providers Control Their AI

CEO Jumpcube

The platform gives banks, insurers and healthcare providers centralized control over AI access, data, usage and spending, running on AWS via Amazon Bedrock.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / --JumpCube, an AI implementation company focused on financial services and healthcare, today launched its AI Gateway on Amazon Web Services (AWS), a governance platform that gives enterprises a single point of control over how their employees and AI copilots use generative AI models through Amazon Bedrock.As companies move AI from pilots into production, the main risk is no longer what models can do, but what they are allowed to do. In banks, insurers and healthcare organizations, a copilot with unrestricted access to customer or patient records can create compliance exposure under rules such as HIPAA and financial privacy regulations, while uncontrolled usage can push AI costs beyond what the technology saves.Without governance, three problems tend to surface: hidden risk, when an employee pastes a password, a contract or customer data into an AI conversation and no one notices; unchecked spending, when AI consumption climbs month after month with no clear view of who is using it or for what; and invisible value, when leadership has invested in AI but cannot tell whether teams have adopted it or what work it is doing.How it works: The AI Gateway sits between a company's users and the AI models they access through Amazon Bedrock. It is built on four pillars: visibility into what is used, by whom and for what; protection of sensitive information; control over where data lives and who can see it; and value, measuring whether AI use delivers a return.IT and compliance teams can define what each copilot may do on its own, what requires approval and what is blocked. Automated checks flag credentials and sensitive data, with each finding confirmed by AI. The platform also tracks spending and unusual activity, alerting clients when something falls outside the norm. On usage-based plans, actual cloud spending is attributed to each person, team and model.Each client receives a dashboard of up to 12 views covering adoption, productivity, costs and risks. The dashboard shows only counts and categories, never the text of conversations.“Banks and hospitals don't need another AI tool. They need to know exactly what their AI is doing, with whose data and at what cost. Governance can't be something you add after an incident; it has to be designed in from day one,” said Mauricio Lince, CEO of JumpCube.The data belongs to the client: each client's information is stored in its own isolated environment on AWS, encrypted with its own keys and separated from other clients, with up to one year of organized history for audits and internal policies. JumpCube does not use client data to train AI models, and for regulated organizations the platform can be deployed in an AWS account dedicated to the client.JumpCube tested the platform on its own team before offering it to clients.“We learned that the risk isn't intentional. It lives in everyday habits, like pasting an entire configuration file or working odd hours. That's why our approach is to educate and organize, not to punish,” Lince said.Built for regulated industries: in financial services, JumpCube implements AI in processes such as intelligent document processing, loan origination, customer onboarding and insurance claims. In healthcare, the company focuses on administrative workflows including prior authorizations, billing and patient communications.More than software: JumpCube pairs the platform with Forward Deployed Engineers who work inside client operations through assessment, implementation, governance and ongoing support, so controls remain in place long after launch.The AI Gateway is available now on AWS to companies in the United States.

Nicol Rodríguez

Jumpcube

+57 322 5121339

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JumpCube Launches AI Gateway to Help Banks, Insurers and Healthcare Providers Control Their AI News Provided By Jumpcube October 15, 2026, 12:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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