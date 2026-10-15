RTAC Roofing Solutions Named Roofer Of The Year In Denton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veteran-owned Denton roofing and restoration company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across 87 consumer reviews.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RTAC Roofing Solutions, LLC, a veteran-owned and operated roofing and restoration company in Denton, Texas, has been named Roofer of the Year in the Roofers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 87 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the company's commitment to transparent pricing, honest workmanship and clear communication.

Known locally as the Rooftop Asian Cowboy, the company provides roof inspections, repairs and restoration services, along with gutter installation, fencing, cement and stone work, interior and exterior painting, epoxy flooring and general construction. Its team also guides homeowners through the roofing and restoration insurance claim process to help ensure a fair assessment and minimize stress, assisting more than 30 customers with claims in 2026.

Although RTAC has served the Dallas-Fort Worth community for just over a year, its team brings more than seven years of combined experience and completed more than 600 roofing, restoration and general contracting projects in the past 12 months. Grounded in veteran values, the company lives by its motto, "Here Am I, Send Me." Owner and project manager Jay Lee is a U.S. Army veteran, and the project management team includes a U.S. Navy veteran. The company was also a Best of Denton 2026 finalist in the roofing category.

"When a homeowner calls us, they're trusting us with the roof over their family, and we treat that with the same integrity we learned in uniform," said Jay Lee, Owner of RTAC Roofing Solutions. "Being named Roofer of the Year in our first year of business, based on what our customers say about us, is a truly amazing gift. It tells us that honest inspections, transparent pricing and quality work are making a real difference for families across Denton and DFW."

Homeowners can contact RTAC Roofing Solutions to schedule a thorough inspection and receive a clear, honest estimate.

About RTAC Roofing Solutions, LLC

RTAC Roofing Solutions, LLC is a veteran-owned and operated roofing and restoration company based in Denton, Texas, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company provides roof inspections, repairs, restoration, insurance claim assistance, gutters, fencing, cement and stone work, painting, epoxy flooring and general construction.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jay Lee

RTAC Roofing Solutions, LLC

(940) 600-8892

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RTAC Roofing Solutions Named Roofer of the Year in Denton News Provided By Awardy October 15, 2026, 12:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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