Hot Salt Is Replacing The Hot Sauce Bottle: One Florida Family, No Co-Packer, No Amazon, 1,502 Verified Reviews

Firecracker Farm Hot Salt

A Florida family's sea salt infused with the world's hottest peppers has reached 1,502 verified reviews at 4.85 stars, selling direct and never on Amazon.

- Alexander Bonamarte, founder, Firecracker FarmPALM CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Firecracker Farm is a small family-run business in Palm City, Florida that makes hot salt: sea salt infused with hot peppers, sold in a refillable stainless steel push grinder. People use it where they would reach for hot sauce, but it is dry, so the heat spreads through the whole plate instead of landing in one bite.The flagship blend, Three Kings Hot Salt, is two ingredients: solar-evaporated sea salt and a trio of Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion and Ghost peppers, dried and crushed, rendered as an extract that is then infused into the sea salt. No vinegar, no sugar, no preservatives, no additives, no co-packer. The equipment is used for nothing else.Firecracker Farm holds 1,502 verified customer reviews at 4.85 stars. Two phrases repeat across them: "game changer" and "everything." "I literally put it on everything watermelon, salads, gumbo, fish tacos, steak yes literally everything." (Junior M.) Many of the reviews read less like product feedback and more like thank-you notes.The reviews also describe uses well beyond the savory plate: a pinch in a dessert, or in a cocktail. The heat itself is optional; because the salt is ground one press at a time, the dose is set by the eater rather than the recipe. "Unlike adding hot sauce where I would get the occasional extremely hot bite this product lets me balance it throughout the food." (Court E.)Gift purchases drive a large share of the company's volume, and the black-box packaging is a recurring subject in the reviews. "From the black envelope to the card sleeves... opening this order felt less like receiving seasoning and more like unboxing a VIP spicy-food experience." (Lenzner1) "He said it was his best gift ever, so of course I got one for myself." (Nancy P.)The salt ships in the Pusher, a stainless steel grinder, spring-loaded and thumb-operated, manufactured to the family's spec and filled by hand in Palm City. Reviewers tend to describe the hardware the way they describe the salt: "I was worried that it was going to be cheap and flimsy, but it was not. It is quite substantial." (Stephen L.) Each press delivers about 33 mg of hot salt, roughly 515 presses per fill, and refill pouches bring the cost to about 1.2 cents per press. If a grinder ever has a problem, the family replaces it. That is a principle rather than a warranty program: someone who puts hot salt on their table is breaking bread with the family that made it, and the family treats it that way."Hot salt does not replace your favorite bottle. It replaces reaching for it at every meal," said Alexander Bonamarte, who founded Firecracker Farm with his family. "We do one thing. The grinders are manufactured to our spec, we create the blends, make every batch, fill every one ourselves, and sell direct. That is the whole operation."Firecracker Farm was incorporated in 2021, soft-launched in November 2022, and sells direct-to-consumer and through a few local shops only. It is deliberately not sold on Amazon. The family has already run into more demand than it could meet, and chose to serve the people who make the effort to come shop with them rather than chase volume at the product's expense. Products are sold at firecracker. A filled grinder with a refill pouch is $59; sets start at $118.About Firecracker FarmFirecracker Farm is a small family-run business in Palm City, Florida that makes hot salt: sea salt infused with hot peppers, sold in a refillable stainless steel push grinder. Learn more at firecracker. Media inquiries are welcome through the contact form at firecracker/contact.

Alexander Bonamarte

Firecracker Farm

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Hot Salt Is Replacing the Hot Sauce Bottle: One Florida Family, No Co-Packer, No Amazon, 1,502 Verified Reviews News Provided By Firecracker Farm October 15, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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