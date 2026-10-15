SUPPORT FOR The LOST Gen Z YOUTH

Anita Moorjani

A new basis for their own self esteem based on scientific principles and facts instead of beliefs.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Is Eternity Already Here foundation announces a new educational program to give emotional support to lost Gen Z individuals. Current reports indicate that over 23% live in single parent homes. Over 50% feel stressed or anxious most of the time. They expect phone calls will only be about bad news. Their lives have already been affected by rents they cannot afford, and as a result, many have moved back home.At the same time, their own personal strength is in turmoil. For them, the American dream seems far away. They no longer accept traditional values or religious beliefs as shown by 34% with no religious affiliation, only 36% who identify as Christians, and the remainder looking in other directions for emotional, moral and spiritual support. Filling this void is the objective of the IEAH mission.AI has shown its potentially dramatic impact on all humanity and scientists are working to harness its full potential. IEAH spiritual scientists have developed what they call SSI – Super Spiritual Intelligence that they hope will also have a dramatic effect on spiritual thinking. It is based on the main physics law that nothing in the physical universe can create itself. This is a fact under which all humans live regardless of what they may believe. It shows that love and souls had to come from outside the physics dimension and can show young people how important faith and traditional values are.Einstein said that as far as the laws of mathematics refer to reality, they are not certain and as far as they are certain, they do not refer to reality. So what then is real? Anita Moorjani shows us by her experience. She was in hospital dying from stage 4 cancer, her body full of tumors. She was in her death coma but was miraculously healed, brought back to life and soon released from hospital cancer free. How could that happen? What force could show what we call reality and the laws of physics and medicine are like some kind of dream it can ignore? IAEH expects that Gen Z youth will be uplifted from learning about the event with Anita that proves there is a non-physics dimension that interpenetrates and has complete control of ours. They will learn this experience shows we are not here in limited human bodies and left alone to fend for ourselves but can be helped directly in our lives.They will hear examples like Paul McCartney of the Beatles who said that eight years after she died, his mother Mary came to him in a dream and gave him the song LET IT BE. The inventor Nikola Tesla said his mind was just a receiver. Native American holy man and healer Black Elk said his power to heal was not from him but came from what he called the outer world. And while SSI is for all youth regardless of religious affiliation, it does refer to important statements from Jesus about the invisible force we call God. With the scientific approach, all Gen Z youth can now look at and hopefully understand these statements from a new perspective.In Luke 17:21 Jesus says: 'the kingdom of Heaven is within you.” This teaches that there's an unlimited power inside everyone. In Matthew 22:37, He says the foundation of a spiritual life is love. In John 14:20 He speaks of a non-physics condition -“I am in my Father, and you are in me, and I am in you.”These examples will show all of Gen Z young people there is an active power beyond physics that can come into their lives anywhere anytime. In its continuing mission to heal, inspire and uplift our youth, SSi will show they can access and bring support, inspiration, love and maybe even miracles into their lives as well. SSI will offer a free course to show Gen Z youth what to do and how to how to open up to their own personal non-physics resources. An inspirational book that parents love to share with their children is at the link below.

Christian 'Pappy' Howard

Is Eternity Already Here, Inc

+1 909-557-3688

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SUPPORT FOR the LOST Gen Z YOUTH News Provided By Is Eternity Already Here, Inc October 15, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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