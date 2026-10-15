Loyal Source Government Services Selects Jody Carpenter As Senior Director, Operational Excellence

Jody Carpenter, Senior Director of Operational Excellence

Decorated U.S. Navy combat Veteran brings special operations experience and a mission-driven, no-fail approach to customer success and organizational quality.

- Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal SourceORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loyal Source Government Services today announced the appointment of Jody Carpenter as Senior Director, Operational Excellence. A decorated U.S. Navy combat Veteran with extensive experience leading complex missions in austere and high-threat environments, Carpenter will be responsible for developing the execution baseline that promotes the delivery of elite, personalized health solutions to Veteran, Warfighter, military family, and civilian agency customers.“Jody has spent his entire career serving on, building, and leading elite teams in no-fail environments,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source.“His career in special operations instilled a proven approach to execution: train relentlessly, master the fundamentals and deliver consistent results regardless of the environment or complexity of the mission. These are the same principles that have formed the operational baseline here at Loyal Source.”Carpenter served 26 years in the U.S. Navy, building a career in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and special operations communities and progressing through increasingly complex operational, leadership, and workforce management assignments. Following completion of the U.S. Naval War College Executive Leadership Program, he served as the Navy EOD Enlisted Community Manager at the Bureau of Naval Personnel, providing enterprise-level workforce leadership and career management oversight for more than 1,300 EOD Sailors worldwide.Following his military retirement, Carpenter joined the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), where he led national-level interagency counterproliferation, counterterrorism, and nuclear emergency response missions in coordination with federal, military, and law-enforcement partners.“Jody's leadership philosophy – grounded in accountability, operational transparency, and human-centered workforce development – provides a foundation for sustainable success,” said Moore.With roughly one in six Loyal Source employees having served in the U.S. military, the company is recognized for its deep understanding of customer needs and innovative health solutions. Carpenter joins the company during a period of growth as Loyal Source continues to scale. He will advance delivery excellence across the company and lead enterprise initiatives focused on quality assurance, workforce training, program governance, and continuous improvement to ensure Loyal Source remains aligned with customer needs and mission requirements.“Loyal Source's commitment to military and Veteran health goes beyond delivering healthcare services – it is a commitment to understanding the mission, removing barriers to care and ensuring the people we serve receive the support they need, wherever that mission takes them,” said Jody Carpenter, Senior Director, Operational Excellence at Loyal Source.“I am honored to join a company with an unmatched team and capabilities dedicated to serving Veterans, Service Members, military families, civilian agencies, and law enforcement partners. I look forward to bringing my operational leadership and interagency experience to Loyal Source and helping advance the exceptional work already underway.”About Loyal Source Government ServicesLoyal Source Government Services is a nationally recognized provider of healthcare, workforce, technology, engineering, and mission-support solutions for government and commercial partners in the United States and abroad. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Loyal Source supports complex and mission-critical operations with a culture grounded in loyalty, integrity, teamwork, and accountability.

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Loyal Source Government Services Selects Jody Carpenter as Senior Director, Operational Excellence News Provided By Loyal Source October 15, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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