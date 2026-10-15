India's Total Exports Reach $80.75 Billion In September, 13.84 Pc Growth In First 6 Months This Fiscal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) India's total exports (merchandise and services) reached an estimated $80.75 billion in September, registering a growth of 10.99 per cent compared to September 2025, government data showed on Thursday.

For the April-September period of this fiscal (FY27), the cumulative exports are estimated at $476.20 billion, compared to $418.31 billion in April-September 2025-26, an estimated growth of 13.84 per cent, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

For the six months in this financial year, the cumulative value of merchandise exports was $259.89 billion, compared to $219.30 billion during April-September 2025-26, registering a growth of 18.51 per cent.

The estimated value of services exports for September was $36.35 billion compared to $36.67 billion in September 2025.

Moreover, the estimated value of service exports during April-September 2026-27 is $216.31 billion against $199.02 billion in April-September 2025-26, according to the data.

The services trade surplus for April-September 2026-27 is $102.71 billion as compared to $98.77 billion in April-September 2025-26.

Total imports (merchandise and services) for September are estimated at $94.05 billion, registering a growth of 8.19 per cent compared to September 2025.

According to an official statement, the top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in September are the US (47.99 per cent), Singapore (169.16 per cent), Malaysia (119.69 per cent), Egypt (90.09 per cent), and China (24.05 per cent).

Moreover, the top 5 export destinations, exhibiting positive growth in the April-September period, compared to April-September 2025-26, are Singapore (103.05 per cent), the US (11.11 per cent), China (36.07 per cent), Tanzania (122.51 per cent), and Malaysia (82.85 per cent), as shown by the data.

Exports of electronic goods (70.44 per cent), other cereals (49.88 per cent), handicrafts excluding hand made carpet (43.19 per cent), meat, dairy, and poultry products (35.18 per cent), petroleum products (31.9 per cent), plastic and linoleum (24.81 per cent), organic and inorganic chemicals (24.21 per cent), engineering goods (20.91 per cent) and gems and jewellery (18.95 per cent), among other sectors, recorded positive growth during September 2026 over the corresponding month of last year.