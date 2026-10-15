K'taka Sting Row: Kumaraswamy Targets Priyank Kharge, Alleges Political Protection For Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday continued his attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, questioning his handling of the alleged sting operation targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and alleging that the person behind the operation was enjoying political protection.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of hounding innocent people instead of taking action against the alleged operator behind the sting operation. He questioned Kharge's functioning as Home Minister and asked whether he was part of a network shielding the person concerned.

"Priyank Kharge, the Congress government's so-called blue-eyed boy, has a lot to answer for. If a sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah has triggered a political crisis within your own party, why are innocent people being hounded instead of the person behind the operation? Is this how you discharge the responsibilities of the Home portfolio?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Taking aim at Kharge's references to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and social justice, the JD(S) State President questioned his commitment to empowering disadvantaged communities. He asked why Kharge did not contest from a general constituency to make way for a deserving Dalit candidate, instead of continuing to benefit from a reserved constituency alongside his father.

Kumaraswamy also defended his own political stand, saying he had consistently stood by his supporters and had not backed away from raising issues concerning the state.

Referring to his interventions on the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) issue and the handling of the alleged sting operation, he claimed that the government was scrambling to contain the fallout.

"I know how to stand by my people, and I have never been one to run away. Ever since I raised the KPSC issue and questioned the handling of the sting operation, you know very well who has been running around trying to contain the fallout. Kumaraswamy does not beg anyone for anything. Ask your Police Commissioner what I told him," he said.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that the person accused of carrying out the sting operation had also threatened a retired IPS officer and faced allegations of using sting operations against police personnel to extort money.

He questioned why no effective action had been taken against the person despite these allegations.

"The more I see this, the more serious the questions become: Is the so-called 'Sting Samrat' operating with political protection? And is Priyank Kharge part of the network that shields him?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Criticizing Union Minister Kumaraswamy earlier for staging a protest before the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, Priyank Kharge chided, "RSS's new blue-eyed boy goes ballistic before the media, demanding an investigation. The moment the investigation begins, he runs to the Commissioner pleading, "Don't investigate my boys."