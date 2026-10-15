Activist Who Flagged Illegal Gutka Trade, Named Police Officials In Life-Threat Post Shot Dead

Police in in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra have arrested three people for the murder of social activist and local journalist Haresh Gajwani (Also Spelled Harish). The 50-year-old Thane activist was shot dead near Ulhasnagar railway station on Wednesday night. He had recently claimed on social media that his life was in danger while campaigning against the alleged illegal sale of gutka and gambling activities. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore said a preliminary investigation pointed to an old enmity between Gajwani and one of the arrested men, identified as Avinash Naidu. Police are investigating the circumstances of the killing and the roles of the accused.

Maharashtra - Man shot dead near Ulhasnagar station complex in Thane district.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants fired two bullets into the head of Harish Gajwani in the Camp 4 area.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the murder may be the fallout of an old rivalry, though the exact motive of the attackers are yet to be established.

- News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 14, 2026

How Harish Gajwani Was Killed

The attack took place near the Ulhasnagar railway station complex at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, October 14. According to police, the assailants allegedly attacked Gajwani with a sharp weapon before opening fire at close range.

He sustained bullet injuries to the head. One report said the attackers fired two rounds, with one hitting him and the other misfiring. Gajwani was taken to Central Hospital by locals and police, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

CCTV footage from the area, reportedly showing one of the suspects carrying a sharp weapon near the crime scene, has circulated on social media.

Police registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

RTI Activist and Journalist Harish Gajwani Murdered; Police Investigation Underway | Police Mahanagar

Ulhasnagar: On the night of Wednesday, October 14, around 8 PM, RTI activist and journalist Harish Gajwani alias Shahani was shot dead near the railway station in Camp-4. It is reported that the attackers also assaulted him with a knife. There is suspicion that three people were involved in the incident.

Harish ran a local newspaper called 'Shahani Express.' He used to file complaints against businesses such as dance bars, matka gambling, gutkha sales, rummy clubs, and lotteries.

Had Anticipated His Own Murder

On September 27, Harish had posted on social media expressing fears of his own murder and named certain individuals. Confirmation of these allegations is still pending.

The police arrived at the scene and have begun their investigation. The probe into the motive behind the murder and the roles of the accused is ongoing.

#Ulhasnagar #HarishGajwani #RTIActivist #JournalistMurder #ThanePolice #Mumbai #Kalyan #thane

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 15, 2026

Police Suspect Old Enmity Behind Killing

DCP Gore said the preliminary investigation suggested that the murder stemmed from an old dispute involving Naidu.

According to investigators, Gajwani was an accused in a 2021 murder case and was out on bail. Police alleged that he had previously attacked Naidu and attempted to kill him. Although the dispute had reportedly subsided, Naidu allegedly continued to hold a grudge and later conspired to kill him.

Police said the arrests were made within 12 hours of the incident. The investigation is continuing to establish the precise roles of the accused and the circumstances leading to the attack.

Activist Had Warned Of Threat To His Life

Gajwani, who also ran a local newspaper called Shahani Express, had campaigned against alleged illegal activities, including gutka sales, matka gambling, rummy clubs and lotteries.

In a post on X on September 27, he claimed that his life was under threat and alleged that certain senior police officials were shielding illegal activities in the area. He tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The allegations against the officials have not been independently established.

Gajwani's foster sister, Rajni Thakur, told The Times of India that he had worked for social welfare and had allegedly received threats after raising his voice against certain people. She demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Investigation Underway

Gajwani lived with his wife and daughter in Ambernath and had previously resided in Ulhasnagar's Camp 4 area, where he was active in social work.

Police are examining CCTV footage and investigating the motive behind the killing. They have also noted similarities between the attack and the murder of local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar last month.

While police have pointed to an old personal dispute as a possible motive, the investigation continues into the killing and the allegations raised by Gajwani before his death.

(With inputs from agencies)