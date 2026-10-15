Bengaluru Airport Dasara Celebrations: Folk Dances, Pattada Gombe Displays Attract Passengers

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is celebrating Dasara with Pattada Gombe dolls, Mysuru Dasara displays and folk dances. Music director Hamsalekha inaugurated the festivities, giving travellers a glimpse of state's rich cultural heritage.

The spirit of Dasara has come alive at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), where colourful displays and traditional performances are offering passengers a glimpse into Karnataka's rich cultural heritage.

As part of the nine-day Navaratri celebrations, the airport has organised special cultural programmes and art exhibitions for domestic and international travellers.

Traditional Pattada Gombe, or ceremonial dolls, are among the main attractions at the airport.

The displays celebrate Karnataka's age-old Dasara traditions, captivating passengers with their vibrant colours and intricate arrangements.

Terminals 1 and 2 feature displays inspired by the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara. Models of the iconic Jambu Savari, the royal procession, along with the traditional Mysuru Peta (turban), recreate the festive atmosphere for travellers arriving in Bengaluru.

Renowned music director Hamsalekha, popularly known as Nadabrahma, inaugurated the Dasara celebrations at the airport.

He praised the initiative for showcasing Karnataka's art, culture and traditions to an international audience.

A lively performance of Dollu Kunitha, Karnataka's traditional drum dance, added to the festive atmosphere.

The powerful beats of the drums and the energetic movements of the folk artists drew the attention of passengers across the terminal.

The festivities offered travellers more than just a visual experience. Hamsalekha and passengers, including domestic and international visitors, joined the folk artists during the Dollu Kunitha performance, creating memorable moments amid the airport's busy surroundings.

Tourists travelling to witness the famous Mysuru Dasara and its grand Jambu Savari procession are being welcomed by the festive displays at KIA.

Passengers have also been taking photographs and selfies with the traditional dolls and cultural performers.

Known for its modern facilities and eco-friendly environment, Kempegowda International Airport is also providing a platform to showcase Karnataka's cultural identity.

Through traditional art, music and dance, the Dasara celebrations are turning the airport into a vibrant cultural gateway for visitors from across India and abroad.