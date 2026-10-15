PM Modi Interacts With Asian Games Participants, Receives Special Mementoes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with India's Asian Games 2026 contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, where sportspersons from several disciplines presented him with special mementoes celebrating their achievements at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

The interaction brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, and officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the various national sports federations and the Sports Ministry, following India's fourth-place finish at the continental sporting event with 85 medals.

Among those who presented mementoes to the Prime Minister was Wushu exponent Naorem Roshibina Devi of Manipur, who won silver in the women's 60kg category. She gifted Modi a traditional Manipuri Lengyan, a handwoven loincloth featuring the Sangai deer.

Golfer Pranavi Urs, who scripted history by winning India's first women's individual golf gold at the Asian Games, presented the Prime Minister with her glove and a golf ball.

Recurve archer Kumkum Mohod gifted a wooden bow decorated with shells and other embellishments. Mohod was among India's standout performers at the Games, winning two gold medals and a silver across archery events.

Jay Meena, who secured bronze in the men's singles soft tennis event, presented his racquet to Modi. His podium finish marked India's first-ever medal in soft tennis at the Asian Games.

The Indian women's cricket team presented a signed Team India jersey, while the women's hockey team gifted the Prime Minister a hockey stick and an orange jersey bearing the signatures of all its players. Both teams were among the highlights of India's campaign, with the cricketers successfully defending their Asian Games title and the hockey team claiming its first gold since 1982.

India concluded the Aichi-Nagoya Games with 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze medals, finishing fourth in the overall standings behind China, Japan, and South Korea. The tally was India's second-highest at the Asian Games, behind the record 106 medals won at Hangzhou in 2023.