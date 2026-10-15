Trump Announces Taiwan’s USD80B Alaska LNG Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Taiwan has committed to purchasing between $70 billion and $80 billion worth of liquefied natural gas from the Alaska LNG Project and agreed to invest $4.4 billion in equity.
“This 50 Billion Dollar Infrastructure Investment from The Republic of Korea is part of their Trade and Investment Deal with me,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
“I am also announcing today that my Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, has secured an offtake commitment from Taiwan of between 70 to 80 billion dollars for Alaska LNG,” he added.
Trump said the commitment would cover 30% of the pipeline’s capacity over the next 20 years, describing it as “the largest offtake agreement in history.”
Taiwan has also agreed to inject $4.4 billion in equity into the project, Trump said, attributing the investment to federal government involvement and the completion of required approvals.
“because this is now a U.S. Federal Government project, with all necessary permits secured, and all necessary authorizations delivered, and ready to go.”
In a separate announcement, Trump said GlobalFoundries and the Commerce Department had unveiled a $21 billion investment to construct two semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Malta, New York.
“Under my direction, JAPAN WILL PROVIDE THE CAPITAL for the 21 Billion Dollar Investment,” he said, adding that the project was expected to generate 27,000 construction and supply chain jobs, alongside more than 1,000 manufacturing positions in the state.
Trump also announced a separate arrangement under which “the U.S. taxpayer will receive shares in GlobalFoundries.” Under the agreement, the Commerce Department will invest $955 million in silicon photonics, silicon germanium and advanced packaging technologies.
“This 50 Billion Dollar Infrastructure Investment from The Republic of Korea is part of their Trade and Investment Deal with me,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
“I am also announcing today that my Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, has secured an offtake commitment from Taiwan of between 70 to 80 billion dollars for Alaska LNG,” he added.
Trump said the commitment would cover 30% of the pipeline’s capacity over the next 20 years, describing it as “the largest offtake agreement in history.”
Taiwan has also agreed to inject $4.4 billion in equity into the project, Trump said, attributing the investment to federal government involvement and the completion of required approvals.
“because this is now a U.S. Federal Government project, with all necessary permits secured, and all necessary authorizations delivered, and ready to go.”
In a separate announcement, Trump said GlobalFoundries and the Commerce Department had unveiled a $21 billion investment to construct two semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Malta, New York.
“Under my direction, JAPAN WILL PROVIDE THE CAPITAL for the 21 Billion Dollar Investment,” he said, adding that the project was expected to generate 27,000 construction and supply chain jobs, alongside more than 1,000 manufacturing positions in the state.
Trump also announced a separate arrangement under which “the U.S. taxpayer will receive shares in GlobalFoundries.” Under the agreement, the Commerce Department will invest $955 million in silicon photonics, silicon germanium and advanced packaging technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment