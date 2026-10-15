President Ilham Aliyev And Sadyr Japarov Hold Informal Talks On Sidelines Of CICA Summit In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held an informal conversation on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

The summit is being held under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting is reviewing progress since CICA launched its transformation in 2022, as well as the results of Azerbaijan's chairmanship, which has focused on strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

The event brings together heads of state and government, delegations from CICA member and observer states, observer organizations and partner institutions.

The summit provides an opportunity to discuss ways to advance dialogue and strengthen trust among member states amid a complex international environment marked by growing interstate tensions, including in Asia, outbreaks of conflict and emerging hotspots of instability.

The Baku Declaration is expected to be the summit's main political document. It will highlight Azerbaijan's role as CICA chair and reflect the initiatives launched and activities carried out across various areas over the past two years.