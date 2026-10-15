AI Emerges As A Top Strategic Priority For Asset Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI), including the use of agentic tools, has become the top strategic priority for global asset owners, cited by 67% of participants disclosing data for this measure in a new study from leading global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW's (NASDAQ: WTW) Thinking Ahead Institute in partnership with MSCI Institute. It ranks ahead of factors such as adapting to a higher inflationary environment at 44%, managing liquidity pressures at 33% and responding to the growing role of private markets at 28%.

The Global Asset Owner Technology Peer Study 2026 draws on research with 20 global asset owners responsible for more than US$5 trillion in combined assets. The study suggests that the strategic debate around AI is largely settled, with all funds agreeing on the importance of its role in the future.

Participants expect technology's contribution to investment outcomes to increase from approximately 17% today to 30% over the next three to five years. However, the research reveals a widening gap between the industry's ambitions for AI and its current capabilities, governance and data readiness.

AI, data platforms and analytics are moving from support functions into the core of investment research, portfolio monitoring and decision-making. While participants expect AI to become deeply embedded in investment workflows, they also acknowledge that their existing skills, systems and operating models are not yet equipped for the shift. The study concludes that human judgment, interpretation and accountability will remain essential, but the way investment work is organized will change significantly.

Governance is also struggling to keep pace. Only 25% of participating asset owners have made AI a standing board or investment committee agenda item, while 60% review it only occasionally. The research suggests that governance will need to move beyond periodic oversight toward clear strategic ownership and accountability.

Data remains the most significant practical barrier. Three-quarters of participants cite data quality and standardization as a leading constraint on AI adoption. Legacy systems, organizational silos and spreadsheet-based processes are already placing pressure on resources, while the growing use of AI is increasing the need for reliable, trusted and accessible data. The study finds that few asset owners possess the scale, expertise and transformation capacity to address this independently. External providers may help asset owners address some of these challenges, although greater reliance on a small number of platforms and tools could also increase convergence risk across the industry.

For asset owners grappling with this rapid pace of change, the research identifies four core areas that should be prioritized:



Leadership and governance: Give boards and executive teams clear ownership of AI strategy, risk and accountability.

Skills and talent: Build organization-wide understanding of AI's strengths, limitations and risks, and develop people who can bridge investment expertise and technology.

Operating model: Redesign workflows so AI supports investment decision-making while preserving human judgment and accountability. Costs: Prepare for AI to become a significant and ongoing investment, supported by clear measures of value.



Roger Urwin, co-founder of the Thinking Ahead Institute, said:

“Asset owners are still at an early stage of the AI adoption curve but there is no question about the increasingly important role AI will play in the future. Technology's influence on asset owner outcomes is set to increase substantially, but this is not simply about installing more tools. AI is changing how investment organizations structure work, make decisions and govern risk.

AI is becoming an organizational story rather than a technology story. The opportunity is immense, but so is the challenge. Asset owners are trying to shape their AI future at the very moment AI is reshaping theirs.”

Linda-Eling Lee, founding director and head of the MSCI Institute, said:

“AI gives asset owners an opportunity to rethink not just how they use technology but the investment process itself. Data will be central to that transition, but so will human judgment, governance and the ability to connect investment and technology teams. The opportunity lies in bringing these elements together to support better investment decisions and stronger long-term outcomes.”

About the Thinking Ahead Institute at WTW

The Thinking Ahead Institute is a global not-for-profit investment research and innovation network dedicated to helping investors navigate the future. Bringing together leading asset owners, asset managers, wealth providers and strategic partners, the Institute drives innovation through collaborative research and practical solutions. Since its founding in 2015, the Institute has convened more than 150 organizations to collaboratively design fit-for-purpose investment strategies, improve organizational effectiveness, and strengthen stakeholder trust. Learn more about how the Thinking Ahead Institute can support your organization at .

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com

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