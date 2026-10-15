Outfame Passes 65,000 Creators And Businesses Served And Adds Spanish, French And German Versions Of Its Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Los Angeles company targets audiences in 34 countries, 15 languages and 28 interests, connects accounts by username only, and sends weekly growth updates on WhatsApp or Telegram

LOS ANGELES, California, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfame ( ), the Los Angeles company behind a managed organic Instagram and TikTok growth service, now runs its website in Spanish, French and German as well as English. According to Outfame, the company has served more than 65,000 creators and businesses since it was founded in 2019.

The localized sites, pricing pages included, let Spanish-, French- and German-speaking creators and businesses read Outfame's plans and terms in their own language. The growth engine was already built for international audiences: Outfame's targeting reaches people in 34 countries and 15 languages.

What Outfame does

Outfame grows Instagram accounts by engaging the people who already follow the accounts and hashtags a customer chooses. A customer can add up to 30 competitor accounts and hashtags, and Outfame suggests more by reading the account's public profile and recent posts. The audience can then be narrowed by 34 countries, 15 languages, 28 interests and gender.

No password, ever

Customers connect an Instagram account with its username alone. Outfame never asks for the Instagram password, so two-factor login stays on. Customers choose the growth speed, and a live activity feed shows each follow, like, story view and profile view as it happens.

“Creators and small businesses should be able to read every plan in their own language, reach an audience that speaks it, and never hand over a password to do it,” Outfame said.

Built for agencies and weekly check-ins

One Outfame login can hold any number of Instagram accounts, each with its own plan and targeting, which lets agencies run client accounts without holding client passwords. Customers can also connect WhatsApp or Telegram and receive a weekly growth digest every Monday morning.

“Growth should be something you can see. The live feed shows every action, and a weekly message on WhatsApp or Telegram tells you how each account moved,” Outfame said.

A customer's first account starts with a 3-day free trial, and Outfame's pricing page states“Full refund if no net growth in 30 days.”

About Outfame

Outfame ( ) is a managed organic Instagram and TikTok growth service, founded in 2019, that grows real followers by engaging the audiences of accounts and hashtags you choose, without ever asking for your Instagram password. The company, Outfame Inc., is based in Los Angeles and says it has served 65,000+ creators and businesses.

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