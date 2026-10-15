LOBO Announces Development Plan For AI Computing Infrastructure And Integrated Senior Care Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plans to use its AI infrastructure and unified software platform to connect Land Crest Limited, a strategic partner's existing large residential community network, integrate care services and IoT hardware, and consolidate data across the network; initial pilot rollout targeted during the fourth quarter of 2026

WUXI, China, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the“Company”), an innovative manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider, today announced its development plan for AI computing infrastructure and an integrated senior care ecosystem platform. The initiative represents a step toward the planned rollout of the Company's System Infrastructure as a Service (“SISaaS”) platform for intelligent community-based and home-based senior care. Over the longer term, LOBO aims to develop a coordinated service ecosystem that it believes could become an additional source of growth.

The planned platform is intended to provide core digital infrastructure for LOBO's expansion into the home-based and community-based senior care market. It is expected to integrate member profile management, intelligent care-service coordination and scheduling, and health data from multiple sources into an AI agent-powered decision-support engine. The platform is also designed to incorporate a unified Internet of Things (“IoT”) device gateway, service-provider management tools, emergency-response workflows and authorized access for family members. By connecting seniors, families, care professionals, community service providers, smart devices and health-related data, LOBO aims to build an integrated senior care ecosystem encompassing software, hardware and service delivery.

The Company is targeting a gray-scale rollout during the fourth quarter of 2026, with core business modules made available for pilot operation. The timeline is subject to development progress, system stress testing, compliance reviews and preparations for commercial deployment.

LOBO previously announced its strategic entry into the AI-powered“silver economy,” which refers to the products and services serving older adults, and has entered into several strategic industry collaborations. Through the planned development, the Company intends to expand beyond its traditional hardware manufacturing model to integrate hardware, AI compute capacity, SaaS services and ecosystem operations. The long-term objective of this initiative is to build a scalable senior care service network that supports ongoing engagement by bringing connected devices, health-related data and local care resources into a coordinated digital ecosystem.

The planned platform architecture comprises three core components:

1. AI Computing and Data Infrastructure for the Silver Economy

This component is intended to provide the underlying computing and data-management infrastructure, integrating user profiles, service-delivery records, longitudinal health data, IoT device data streams, authorization records, emergency alerts and operational metrics. Through data governance and AI-based feature extraction, the infrastructure is designed to support operational decision-making, risk identification and service matching, and is intended to serve as a data foundation for the Company's senior care business, subject to applicable data protection and privacy requirements.

2. Mobile Applications and Portals for Multiple User Roles

LOBO plans to develop coordinated applications and portals for seniors, family members, care professionals, third-party service providers, community operators and platform administrators. Planned features include user registration and digital care profiles, intelligent service matching and booking, role-based family access permissions, service-delivery records, real-time notifications, one-touch emergency assistance and user feedback. These functions are intended to improve coordination across the ecosystem, encourage user retention and support potential adoption of paid services.

3. AI Agent Engine and IoT Hardware Integration Data Hub

The planned data hub is expected to incorporate AI agent orchestration capabilities being developed by the Company, intended to support intelligent service matching, caregiver scheduling, user guidance, early-stage health-risk alerts and workflow automation for different user roles. The hardware integration layer is designed for compatibility and scalability, with planned connectivity to home health-monitoring devices, LOBO's smart mobility products and third-party senior care IoT devices. Data from connected devices is expected to inform operational decisions and support a coordinated workflow from device-based monitoring and AI-assisted assessment to service response.



Development and deployment are planned in phases. Phase One is expected to focus on establishing the computing infrastructure and delivering member management, care-service coordination, health-data management, foundational AI agent capabilities and an IoT device gateway. These features are intended to serve as the foundation components for an initial end-to-end service workflow.

Huajian Xu, Chief Executive Officer of LOBO, commented:“China's aging population and the growth of its silver economy present significant opportunities for market participants. However, the senior care market remains fragmented, with disconnected devices, separate service systems and limited data interoperability. As AI technologies advance and vertical integration gains momentum, we believe scalable digital infrastructure will be critical to extending our established expertise into the senior care sector and supporting sustainable long-term growth. Our goal is to build a commercially sustainable senior care data network that improves service accessibility and operational coordination while creating new opportunities for LOBO's growth.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric four-wheeler carts, including golf carts and senior mobility vehicles, as well as AI-related products and services.

For more information about the Company, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“will,” and similar expressions. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

LOBO's AI-powered senior care platform remains at the development and pilot deployment stage, and the Company has not yet generated revenue from it. Certain platform functions and integrations described herein remain under development or are planned for future implementation, and the anticipated pilot rollout may be delayed or may not occur. The Company's ability to connect to, and derive value from, third-party community networks depends on its partners, whose cooperation may be limited or terminated. The collection and processing of personal and health-related information is subject to evolving data protection, cybersecurity and healthcare laws in China, including the Personal Information Protection Law, and compliance may be costly or may limit the platform's functionality. The senior care industry generally involves long operating cycles, and the Company's hardware development, product adoption, community commercialization, service execution, regulatory compliance and near-term revenue contribution remain subject to uncertainty.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company's future results as set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

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