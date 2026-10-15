CCC Intelligent Solutions Signs Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By GTCR And Elliott

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholders to Receive $7.75 Per Share in Cash

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) (“CCC” or the“Company”), a leading SaaS and AI platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium of private investment firms led by GTCR, and including Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates,“Elliott”), in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $6.1 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, CCC stockholders will receive $7.75 in cash for each share of CCC common stock, representing a premium of approximately 44% to CCC's unaffected closing stock price on July 9, 2026, the last trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential sale of the Company, and a premium of approximately 59% to the 30-day average price as of July 9, 2026.

Based in Chicago, CCC connects more than 35,000 businesses across the insurance economy. Drawing on 40 years of industry data and over a decade of AI embedded into mission-critical workflows, CCC helps customers improve decision-making, efficiency and outcomes across the claims and repair lifecycle.

“Throughout CCC's history, we have helped customers navigate growing complexity and achieve better outcomes through technology and innovation,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.“With GTCR and Elliott's experience and resources, we will continue to build on our momentum and extend our leadership. Together, we will accelerate the AI and agentic capabilities our customers want from us, expand the network at the center of our platform, and continue to develop and build our world class team. I am deeply grateful to our employees for their dedication and commitment to our customers, and I am excited for all that we will accomplish together in this next chapter.”

Ramamurthy added,“Today's announcement follows a thorough review of strategic options with assistance from our financial and legal advisors. Our Board of Directors is confident this transaction recognizes the strength of the business our team has built while delivering immediate and premium cash value to our stockholders.”

“We have followed CCC for years and believe the Company is uniquely positioned to support their customers as they increasingly adopt AI solutions to improve decision making and efficiency across the claims and repair lifecycle,” said Mark Anderson, Managing Director, Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications at GTCR.“We look forward to partnering with Githesh and the talented CCC team to support continued investment in product innovation and AI capabilities, expand the Company's offerings and build long-term value. Our focus will be on helping CCC deliver better outcomes for its customers while supporting CCC's next phase of growth.”

“We have strong belief in CCC's position as the trusted third party at the center of the automotive insurance and repair industry,” said David Kerko, Head of Global Private Equity at Elliott.“CCC's role within the large ecosystem of insurers, repair facilities, automakers and parts suppliers creates strong data advantages and network benefits for their more than 35,000 customers. We believe these advantages make CCC a highly durable franchise in vertical software – which AI will only make more valuable as CCC delivers the next generation of capabilities to its customers.”

Transaction Approvals and Timing

The transaction was approved by CCC's Board of Directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval of CCC stockholders. Until the transaction closes, CCC remains publicly traded and will continue operating as an independent company. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Upon completion of the transaction, CCC will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq.

Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Results

CCC will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on October 29, 2026. In light of the pending transaction, the Company will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss the results.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel, and Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is serving as strategic communications advisor to CCC.

J.P. Morgan is serving as lead financial advisor to GTCR and lead arranger of committed financing for the transaction. Citi is also serving as financial advisor and participating in the committed financing. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel to GTCR, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP are serving as legal counsel to Elliott.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) is a leading SaaS and AI platform powering the multi-trillion-dollar insurance and repair economy. CCC connects more than 35,000 businesses, including insurers, repairers, automakers and parts suppliers, through the workflows where claims and repair decisions are made every day. With AI built into those workflows for over a decade and informed by more than 40 years of industry data, CCC helps customers manage growing complexity and move work forward with confidence. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its network, CCC helps keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at .

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders StrategyTM – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $35 billion in over 300 companies, and the firm currently manages $45 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit . Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $80.3 billion of assets as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest investment managers of its kind under continuous management. Elliott is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with offices elsewhere in the United States and Europe. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott has an established history of investment in technology private equity. For more information, please visit elliottmgmt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, the ability of the parties to consummate the transaction and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the transaction, including the receipt of stockholder approval, expiration or termination of applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and the expected benefits of the transaction.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction documents, including circumstances requiring payment of a termination fee pursuant to the definitive transaction documents; the failure to obtain stockholder approval of the transaction or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the transaction; the risk that regulatory approvals required for the transaction may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect GTCR, Elliott or the Company or the expected benefits of the transaction; the failure to satisfy the other conditions to the consummation of the transaction on a timely basis or at all; risks related to the disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to the transaction; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on the Company's business relationships, operating results and business generally; the risk that the transaction may not be completed in the time frame expected by the parties or at all; the risk that any announcements relating to the transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the Company's common stock; the risk of any unexpected costs, expenses, liabilities or delays resulting from the transaction; the risk of any litigation related to the transaction; the possibility that competing offers will be made; the risk that certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions and various other risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this communication that are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of GTCR or Elliott and related transactions (collectively, the“proposed transaction”). In accordance with the definitive transaction documents, a meeting of the stockholders of the Company will be announced as promptly as practicable to seek the Company's stockholder approval in connection with the proposed transaction. The Company intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including preliminary and definitive proxy statements relating to the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement (the“Proxy Statement”) will be mailed to the Company's stockholders. This communication is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that may be filed by the Company with the SEC or sent to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION, THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS AND INVESTORS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROXY STATEMENT AS, IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, GTCR or Elliott AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement (when available) as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be available free of charge on the Company's website at or by contacting the Company's investor relations department at....

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company, including a description of their beneficial ownership of the Company's securities, is set forth in the Company's proxy statement for its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 7, 2026 (the“Annual Meeting Proxy Statement”). To the extent the holdings of the Company's securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in the Annual Meeting Proxy Statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Forms 3, 4 and 5 filed with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, in the proposed transaction will be contained in the Proxy Statement and in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available. You may obtain these documents (when they become available) as described above.

Investor Contact:

Bill Warmington

VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

312-229-2355

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Media Contact:

Michelle Hellyar

Senior Director, Corporate Communications, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

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GTCR Contact:

Josh Clarkson / Ryan Smith / Peter Gavaris

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Elliott Media Contact:

Casey Friedman

U.S. Media Relations Director, Elliott Investment Management L.P.

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