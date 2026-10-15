Taco Cabana Unveils One Of The Brand's Biggest Menu Innovations Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taco Cabana President and COO Ulyses Camacho Announces New Menu Items, Featuring Chicken Poblano Creations, Loaded Elote and Lime Margarita Cheesecake

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco Cabana®, a celebrated fast casual Mexican-inspired dining chain, is closing out an exciting year of menu innovation with the launch of its new Chicken Poblano lineup, featuring four limited-time creations that put a fresh spin on familiar favorites. Available starting October 21, the launch also introduces Loaded Elotes, a new menu platform inspired by Mexican street corn, and Lime Margarita Cheesecake, a citrus-forward addition to the dessert menu.

Announced by Ulyses Camacho, President and Chief Operating Officer of Taco Cabana, the new lineup centers on tender shredded chicken seasoned with poblano peppers and fresh cilantro, bringing bold flavor to four distinct creations: Chicken Poblano Quesabirrias with Consommé, Chicken Poblano Double Crunch Pizza, Chicken Poblano Loaded Elote and Chicken Poblano Folded Quesadilla.

“2026 has been an incredible year for Taco Cabana, and we wanted to close it out with a launch that brings something fresh and exciting to our guests,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and Chief Operating Officer of Taco Cabana.“Chicken Poblano gave us the opportunity to take one standout flavor and create four distinct experiences around it. I'm especially excited about the quesabirrias, which put a new spin on a familiar favorite and reflect the kind of menu innovation we strive for at Taco Cabana.”

Leading the lineup, Chicken Poblano Quesabirrias with Consommé reimagines a popular Mexican favorite with tender Chicken Poblano, melted quesadilla cheese and three corn tortillas served with a rich, green consommé infused with the aromatic flavors of poblano peppers and fresh cilantro. The vibrant, savory broth adds an herbaceous dimension to every dip, creating a distinctive twist on the quesabirria experience.

Taco Cabana is also giving its Double Crunch Pizza a fresh makeover. The Chicken Poblano Double Crunch Pizza features two layers of golden, crunchy tortillas filled with creamy refried beans and topped with Chicken Poblano, sour cream, shredded cheese and diced tomatoes. The launch also marks the debut of Loaded Elotes, a new platform inspired by the bold, craveable flavors of Mexican street corn. The first creation, Chicken Poblano Loaded Elote, layers sweet corn with Chicken Poblano, creamy street corn sauce and sour cream for a savory, satisfying combination. The new platform creates opportunities for future street corn-inspired menu innovations.

Rounding out the Chicken Poblano lineup, the Folded Quesadilla pairs Chicken Poblano and melted shredded cheese inside a warm flour tortilla for a flavorful, handheld option. Guests can also finish their meal with Lime Margarita Cheesecake, featuring creamy cheesecake, a citrusy lime glaze swirl and a graham cracker crust.

Throughout 2026, Taco Cabana has continued to explore new flavor combinations and fresh interpretations of Mexican-inspired favorites. The latest launch builds on that momentum while establishing Loaded Elotes as a platform for future menu creations.

“Our team continues to challenge itself to bring fresh ideas and bold flavors to life, and this launch is a great example of that creativity,” Camacho added.“From reimagining a fan favorite to introducing an entirely new menu platform, we're continuing to find new ways to excite our guests and give them more reasons to come back. We're finishing the year with great momentum, and we're just getting started.”

The Chicken Poblano lineup, Loaded Elotes and Lime Margarita Cheesecake launch October 21, 2026, at participating Taco Cabana locations for a limited time. For more information or to find a location near you, visit .







Taco Cabana Launches Chicken Poblano Lineup, Loaded Elotes and Lime Margarita Cheesecake

About Taco Cabana

Founded in 1978, Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of YTC Enterprises, LLC, offers Mexican-inspired food including breakfast, lunch and dinner tacos, dozen taco boxes, fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, freshly made flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of bottled beer and signature tequila margaritas, patio dining, drive-thru windows, curbside pickup and delivery. For more information, visit tacocabana.com.

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