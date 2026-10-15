Chilco River Holdings Signs Texas Distribution Agreement With Mercury Imports For Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Texas distribution agreement advances phased statewide rollout, with Mercury pursuing potential retail and hospitality placement opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) (“Chilco River” or the“Company”), a beverage alcohol holding company focused on premium spirits, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Houston-based Mercury Imports (“Mercury”) to support the planned rollout of Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition across the state of Texas.









The agreement is intended to support Mercury's marketing, sales, distribution and account-service activities across Texas, beginning in Houston and expanding into other key markets statewide. Mercury is currently pursuing opportunities with retail and hospitality accounts as Excuse Tequila enters the market.

Mercury maintains a highly selective approach to the premium brands it represents, emphasizing product quality, authenticity, differentiation and long-term growth potential. According to the parties, Mercury believes Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition stands out in the category and has the potential to develop into a leading brand in the premium tequila category nationally.

Mercury has begun discussions with a prominent national specialty wine and spirits retailer regarding potential placement of Excuse Tequila. The parties intend to provide additional information through a separate formal announcement as developments are confirmed.

The agreement marks an important transition from product development and regulatory preparation into commercial execution. Texas will serve as Excuse Tequila's first concentrated rollout market, with Houston as the starting point for a broader statewide account-development strategy. Management reports encouraging initial feedback from retailers and industry participants.

Management views any confirmed initial retail placement as an opportunity to introduce Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition to consumers, evaluate demand and build a foundation for expansion, subject to retailer decisions and market conditions.

Beyond Texas, the Company continues to advance distribution discussions in other target markets as it develops a disciplined and repeatable expansion strategy.

From Product Development to Commercial Execution

Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition was developed as a premium Reposado Cristalino crafted from 100% agave with zero additives and produced in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Since unveiling the brand in early 2026, Chilco River has progressed through the key steps required to bring Excuse Tequila to the U.S. market, including production, Mexican regulatory compliance, U.S. federal label approval and state-level authorization in Texas. The inaugural production run was completed in Jalisco in August 2026, followed by importation into the United States through Laredo, Texas and the commencement of distribution in the Houston market.

With those milestones completed and the product entering Texas distribution, management's focus has shifted toward building market presence, supporting consumer trial, developing retail and hospitality accounts and establishing repeatable commercial channels.

Strategic Texas Distribution Partnership with Mercury Imports

Headquartered in Houston, Mercury Imports is a family-owned importer and distributor of premium wines and spirits. Its business combines a curated portfolio, regulatory knowledge, established account relationships and hands-on commercial execution. Under the agreement, Mercury is expected to support account development and distribution across Texas through its established relationships with retail and hospitality accounts as Excuse Tequila enters the market.

The partnership is designed to support a phased Texas rollout rather than a Houston-only launch. By leveraging Mercury's existing account relationships and market knowledge, Chilco River believes Excuse Tequila can efficiently pursue targeted placement opportunities across the state while maintaining a disciplined approach to inventory, market support and consumer demand.

Mercury intends to pursue targeted retail placement opportunities, with any initial account placements and related announcements subject to confirmation by the retailer and the parties.

The initial focus will be Houston, followed by expansion into additional Texas markets and accounts as opportunities are confirmed. The pace and scope of distribution will depend on retailer decisions, inventory availability, market performance and applicable regulatory requirements.

Excuse Tequila Enters a Large and Evolving U.S. Category

Excuse Tequila is entering the U.S. market as tequila has established itself among the country's largest distilled spirits categories. While the overall market remains competitive, consumer interest in differentiated products, aged expressions and authentic brand stories presents opportunities for selectively positioned brands.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), U.S. tequila and mezcal supplier revenues totaled approximately $6.4 billion in 2025, making tequila/mezcal the second-largest major spirits category by supplier revenue, behind only vodka. The category has expanded dramatically over the longer term, from approximately $962 million in supplier revenue in 2003 to $6.44 billion in 2025.

Industry volume data also illustrates the scale of the U.S. market. According to DISCUS, U.S. tequila and mezcal volumes totaled approximately 32.1 million nine-liter cases in 2025. This figure covers tequila and mezcal combined, rather than tequila alone.

Importantly for Excuse Tequila's positioning, current industry research indicates that opportunity is increasingly concentrated within specific segments of the tequila category. IWSR forecasts the premium tequila price tier to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6% between 2024 and 2029, compared with approximately 1% for the broader agave category. IWSR has also identified reposado as a particularly strong segment, citing its approachable price positioning and smooth taste profile as drivers of consumer interest.

Tequila has also evolved significantly beyond its historic association primarily with shots and cocktails. Consumer awareness now extends across Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Extra Añejo and Cristalino expressions, allowing brands to differentiate through production methods, aging, provenance, taste and presentation. IWSR has identified Cristalino as an important area of innovation within the premium tequila market.

Why Management Believes Excuse Tequila Is Positioned to Compete



100% agave production in Jalisco, Mexico.

Reposado Cristalino positioning, combining barrel-rested character with the clear appearance associated with the Cristalino style.

Zero-additive formulation, supporting the brand's emphasis on product authenticity and quality.

Premium proprietary packaging, including its distinctive diamond-shaped bottle top designed to create immediate shelf recognition.

Accessible premium positioning designed for retail, hospitality, nightlife and on-premise environments.

A statewide Texas distribution agreement with selective Houston-based premium spirits distributor Mercury Imports. Targeted opportunities with important Texas retail and hospitality accounts, including preliminary discussions regarding potential placement.

Despite an increasingly competitive marketplace, industry developments show that differentiated brands and select premium segments can present opportunities for growth. The Company believes its reposado cristalino expression and distinctive presentation support that positioning.

Management believes this combination of product quality, authentic Mexican production, differentiated packaging, reposado cristalino positioning and established distribution infrastructure provides Excuse Tequila with the foundation needed to compete for consumer attention in the premium tequila category.

Product Differentiation

Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition combines the character of a barrel-rested reposado with the clear, refined appearance associated with the Cristalino style.

Produced from 100% agave in Jalisco, the tequila is produced without additives and is presented in a proprietary premium bottle highlighted by a distinctive diamond-shaped top.

Management believes the combination of liquid profile, presentation and brand identity is particularly important in an increasingly competitive tequila category where consumer purchasing decisions are influenced not only by taste, but also by authenticity, presentation, lifestyle positioning and the overall brand experience.

Regulatory, Production and Commercial Milestones



Mexican tequila regulatory certification and label compliance through the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT).

U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) approval and Certificate of Label Approval (COLA).

Texas market entry supported by applicable licensing and authorization arrangements, including the Company's Texas non-resident seller authorization and Mercury's distributor role.

Completion of the inaugural production run in Jalisco in August 2026.

Importation into the United States through Laredo, Texas.

Execution of a strategic statewide Texas distribution agreement with Mercury Imports.

Preparation for phased retail and hospitality account expansion across Texas, beginning in Houston. Discussions regarding potential national specialty retail placement, with further details to be announced if and when confirmed.

These milestones advance the commercialization strategy outlined by the Company and transition Excuse Tequila from development into active market execution.

Near-Term Commercial Priorities



Execute a phased statewide Texas rollout, beginning with Houston and expanding into other key markets.

Target select retailers, restaurants, bars, hotels and nightlife accounts that align with the brand's premium positioning.

Support the launch through tastings, events and promotional activations intended to increase trial and brand awareness.

Complete the dedicated Excuse Tequila e-commerce platform, subject to applicable state and local regulations. Evaluate additional distribution opportunities in markets including Chicago and Los Angeles.

Management intends to prioritize disciplined market development and account-level execution rather than pursuing expansion solely for geographic reach.

Management Commentary

“This agreement with Mercury represents a major step in our commercial launch strategy,” said Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River Holdings.“Texas is our first major rollout market, and Mercury brings extensive distribution experience and knowledge of the Texas marketplace. We believe this partnership positions Excuse Tequila to pursue meaningful opportunities with retail and hospitality accounts across the state.”

Lovett continued,“We are encouraged by preliminary discussions regarding potential placement with a major national spirits retailer. We look forward to providing more information as developments are confirmed. For now, our focus is on supporting Mercury's Texas distribution efforts and introducing Excuse Tequila to the market.”

Lovett added,“Our priorities include building sustainable retail distribution, supporting consumer trial and expanding account by account across the state. Texas can provide a strong platform for future growth in other U.S. markets, and we intend to approach that opportunity with discipline.”

“Over the course of my career in the spirits industry, I have worked on the introduction and growth of brands with national ambitions, and I know how important it is for a product to be truly differentiated,” said Polo Gutierrez, President of Mercury Imports.“Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition combines a compelling liquid profile, distinctive packaging and a brand story that can stand out in a competitive market. We are selective about the brands we take on, and I believe Excuse Tequila has the potential to become one of the premier premium tequila brands nationally. We are excited to begin building that opportunity in Texas.”

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage alcohol holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing and distribution of premium alcohol brands, including tequila, bourbon and ready-to-drink cocktails.

The Company's strategy centers on developing consumer-focused beverage brands through disciplined market expansion, strategic distribution relationships, direct-to-consumer capabilities and selective partnerships.

Shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings and public disclosures available through OTC Markets.

About Excuse Tequila

Excuse Tequila is the flagship tequila brand of Excuse Wines & Spirits, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Produced in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition is a premium Reposado Cristalino crafted from 100% agave with zero additives. The brand combines a premium product profile with distinctive proprietary packaging highlighted by its signature diamond-shaped bottle top.

Following completion of production, regulatory approvals and U.S. importation, Excuse Tequila is preparing for a phased rollout across Texas under its distribution agreement with Mercury, beginning with Houston and expanding through targeted retail and hospitality accounts statewide.

About Mercury Imports

Mercury Imports is a family-owned, Houston, Texas-based importer and distributor of carefully selected premium wines and spirits. The company works with producers and brand owners whose products demonstrate authenticity, craftsmanship, quality and distinctive market positioning. Mercury focuses on long-term brand development and relationships with important trade and retail accounts.

Mercury supports premium beverage brands through import and regulatory expertise, market entry, commercial development, buyer relationships and sales execution. The company takes a selective approach to its portfolio and works closely with partners to build enduring brands. For more information, visit

Industry Sources



Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) – 2025 Tequila/Mezcal in the U.S. Fact Sheet

IWSR – Lands of Opportunity: Growth Prospects Persist in Larger Markets

IWSR – What's Next for Tequila? Mercury Imports – Official Website, About, Products and Locations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the planned Texas rollout, the Mercury distribution agreement, access to key accounts, prospective retail placements, a planned further announcement, potential national brand positioning, distribution expansion, market acceptance, retail and hospitality account development, e-commerce capabilities, geographic expansion, promotional activities and future commercial performance.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements regarding initial retail placement activity, the expected timing of announcements, industry opinions, early market feedback and positioning reflect current observations and expectations and should not be interpreted as guarantees of store placements, future sales or commercial performance.

Industry and market data referenced in this release are based on third-party sources the Company believes to be reliable, including the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, IWSR and Impact Databank, but such data have not been independently verified by the Company.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. | Phone: 1-800-421-6581 | Email:... | Website:

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