Array Acquires Hansa To Expand Credit And Financial Wellness Tools To Business Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, an embeddable fintech platform offering a robust suite of financial empowerment tools, has acquired Hansa, a platform that pairs full-coverage business credit furnishing with embedded business credit tools. The acquisition expands Array's product portfolio to serve the small business and commercial credit market, giving financial institutions and digital brands a single destination to deliver both consumer and business credit capabilities to their users.

Hansa and Array share a common foundation in API-first architecture and embedded delivery. Together, the companies extend Array's reach beyond consumer financial wellness into the commercial credit space, enabling clients and partners to offer businesses the same depth of insight, automation, and financial empowerment that consumers have come to expect.

"We started Hansa so business owners could build and see their business credit the way consumers have for decades," said Henry Magun, Founder and CEO of Hansa. "By making credit activity visible to both the business bureaus and the business owner, we ensure businesses are recognized for the credit they use and can take charge of their financial health. Joining Array brings that to millions of businesses through the brands and institutions they already trust."

By acquiring Hansa, Array expands its suite of embeddable products with a new set of business-focused capabilities, including:



Embedded Credit Tools – Business credit monitoring and management tools designed to integrate directly into a partner's existing product flow

Retargeting With Offers – Credit tools create new, recurring touch-points for presenting business owners with customized offers for additional products Business Data Furnishing – Seamless reporting of business data and tradelines to the commercial credit bureaus



"Hansa has built exactly the kind of embedded, API-driven infrastructure that aligns with how we think about fueling financial security at Array," said Martin Toha, CEO and Founder of Array. "This acquisition lets us extend the same seamless, white-labeled experience our partners rely on for consumer credit into the business credit space-giving businesses better access to the tools they need to understand, build, and leverage their credit."

With Hansa's capabilities joining the Array platform, Array continues to broaden its ecosystem of embeddable financial, credit, identity, and privacy protection products that help partners drive acquisition, retention, and revenue across both consumer and business audiences.

To learn more about Hansa, visit .

To learn more about Array, visit .

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