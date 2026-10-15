Damoov Receives“Vehicle Telematics Innovation Of The Year” In 2026 Autotech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in Automotive & Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced that Damoov, a leading smartphone-based telematics platform, is the winner of“Vehicle Telematics Innovation of the Year” in the 7th annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Damoov adds telematics to any business app. Fleets, delivery operators, mobility platforms, and insurers build the Damoov mobile SDK into the apps their drivers already use, with no hardware to install. The SDK fuses smartphone sensor data to detect trips automatically, recognize the mode of transport, and flag harsh braking, rapid acceleration, sharp cornering, speeding, and phone distraction on every trip. Those events feed safe-driving and eco-driving scores and driver performance insights that fleets and gig-economy platforms use to coach drivers and reduce fuel use, and that insurers use to price risk.

The same smartphones also feed Damoov Live Tracking, which shows where every connected vehicle and courier is right now. Dispatchers get a live fleet map with driver names, online and offline status, and speed monitoring that highlights speeding the moment it happens. Geo-zones trigger enter, exit, and dwell events at depots, hubs, and customer sites, while a single API call creates a temporary tracking link that answers“Where's my courier?” before the customer ever calls support. Events are pushed straight into the customer's webhook or cloud. These capabilities are available through REST APIs and WebSockets, so teams can build their own interface or embed the ready-made map in minutes with a no-code constructor.

The Damoov mobile SDK is available natively for iOS and Android, with plugins for integrating it into Flutter and React Native apps. Developers can also start from ZenRoad, Damoov's open-source demo app, to launch their own transportation and mobility products faster. Beyond the SDK, Damoov provides REST APIs and WebSockets for real-time and historical data, with MQTT streaming from the device. DataHub, Damoov's self-service portal, gives every role, from developers and data analysts to safety managers, one place to work with data and analytics, configure products, and integrate the platform into their own systems.

Fleets use Damoov to improve driver safety and compliance. Delivery and gig-economy platforms use it to track couriers live and confirm every visit. Mobility services, insurers, and driving schools use the same platform for driver scoring, usage-based insurance, and lesson-by-lesson feedback.

“For years, telematics meant putting a box in every car. We took the hardware out of the equation, so any company can add driving intelligence and live tracking to the apps it already runs, from employee work tools to customer-facing apps,” said Ivan Shornikov, CEO of Damoov.“But turning driving data into useful intelligence is only half the job. We work closely with universities and research teams to support their studies on driving safety and behavior change, and our technology has been used in peer-reviewed field research published in leading journals. Helping drivers actually become safer is what we build for. Thank you to AutoTech Breakthrough for this recognition. It belongs to our team, and to the customers and partners who put this technology in front of drivers every day.”

Looking ahead, Damoov is extending its platform into a data layer for AI agents that manage transportation, fleets, and mobile workforces, giving them real-time, trustworthy context on where vehicles are, how they are driven, and what is happening on the road.

The transportation technology sector is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move, transforming one of the world's largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions, transportation technology is delivering greater safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global automotive and mobility landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how vehicles are designed, manufactured, driven and maintained. From autonomous driving platforms and connected vehicle software to AI-driven safety systems, IoT-based fleet and telematics monitoring, and next-generation electrification and battery innovations, these innovations are enabling automotive companies to operate more efficiently, deliver safer and smarter transportation, and shape the future of how the world moves.

“What differentiates Damoov from other smartphone-telematics entrants is depth, not just breadth. The single biggest barrier to telematics adoption is hardware. Most vehicle telematics providers still depend on OBD-II dongles, black boxes, or in-vehicle units. Even with these setups, the data delivered, like trip detection, driving scores, and crash signals, don't often translate to changed safe behavior,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“In an industry where telematics usually means installing hardware and waiting weeks for data to matter, Damoov is making sophisticated, research-backed driving intelligence available instantly, from a device every driver already carries. We're excited to award Damoov with 'Vehicle Telematics Innovation of the Year.'”

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Damoov

Damoov provides a mobile telematics platform that transforms smartphone sensor data into actionable driving intelligence for insurers, fleet managers, and mobility companies worldwide. Native SDKs and APIs, together with DataHub and Moovy AI, enable companies to collect, access, and analyze driving data without dedicated telematics hardware installations.

Users can learn more: .

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

AutoTech Breakthrough

...

949.529.4120