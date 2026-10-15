AUMOVIO Trailer Park Assist Named“Smart Parking Solution Of The Year” By Autotech Breakthrough

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in Automotive & Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced that Trailer Park Assist from AUMOVIO has won“Smart Parking Solution of the Year” in the 7th annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

AUMOVIO Trailer Park Assist is an intelligent parking feature designed to streamline maneuvering trailers into tight or challenging spaces. The technology leverages advanced sensors and control algorithms to ensure the trailer follows the optimal trajectory to the user-defined destination. Drivers define their own custom trailer parking spot, and the system automatically guides the vehicle and trailer into that exact location. After the driver sets the desired spot once, the system precisely memorizes its position and orientation, allowing the vehicle to perform all steering inputs required for a smooth and accurate parking maneuver.

The solution delivers full autonomy, adapting to whatever situation and input a driver needs. In a marked lot, AUMOVIO's system detects open spots on its own and parks the trailer automatically, no input required. Off-grid, such as at a campsite, a job site, or a driveway, the driver sets the target on the in-vehicle display, and the system plans and executes the maneuver. AUMOVIO's technology also allows drivers to use the in-vehicle screen and the vehicle's cameras to view surroundings and select exactly where the trailer needs to go in tight, complex spots where sightlines from the cab are not sufficient, such as a loading dock or a narrow gap between structures. The system then automatically backs the trailer into the spot. AUMOVIO's satellite and surround-view camera technology provides reliable, high-quality environmental perception for precise trailer maneuvering, even in rain, snow, or bright sunlight.

The driver can also step outside the vehicle for a clearer view of the surroundings and set the target using an augmented reality (AR) mobile app. The app is designed to capture the trailer's dimensions and footprint, then lets the driver drag and drop it into place on their phone screen. Once the spot is set, the system memorizes the exact position and orientation and smoothly and accurately handles the steering.

“Built on advanced sensors and control algorithms, Trailer Park Assist doesn't just automate a maneuver; it restores confidence to drivers who dread towing altogether,” said Ibro Muharemovic, Head of Autonomous and Commercial Mobility, AUMOVIO North America.“We're proud to accept this award from AutoTech Breakthrough. Our solution eliminates the need to choose between automation and control, or between simplicity and precision in hard-to-see spaces. It is one platform with three ways to engage for one important outcome: a stress-free park.”

The transportation technology sector is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move, transforming one of the world's largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions, transportation technology is delivering greater safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global automotive and mobility landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how vehicles are designed, manufactured, driven and maintained. From autonomous driving platforms and connected vehicle software to AI-driven safety systems, IoT-based fleet and telematics monitoring, and next-generation electrification and battery innovations, these innovations are enabling automotive companies to operate more efficiently, deliver safer and smarter transportation, and shape the future of how the world moves.

“AUMOVIO offers a complete answer to trailer parking. Slow, high-stakes, and one misjudged inch from costly damage, parking a trailer is one of the most stressful maneuvers a driver can face. Traditional solutions only solve one version of the problem, such as systems for marked lots, or ones built around a single input method. Drivers are left patching together workarounds depending on where they are,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“Built to improve convenience, confidence, and safety, AUMOVIO Trailer Park Assist helps eliminate the stress that often comes with reversing and parking a trailer, especially in confined spaces or areas with limited visibility. We're excited to award AUMOVIO with 'Smart Parking Solution of the Year.'”

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO was established as an independent technology company in September 2025 following the spin-off of Continental's former Automotive group sector. The company offers a broad portfolio for safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous mobility. Its products and capabilities include sensor solutions, displays, braking and comfort systems, as well as comprehensive expertise in software, architecture platforms, and assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In fiscal 2025, AUMOVIO generated sales of €18.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and employs approximately 82,000 people at more than 80 locations worldwide.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

AutoTech Breakthrough

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