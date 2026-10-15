PETVIVO ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF TWO REASEARCH ABSTRACTS AND UPCOMING CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS ON OSTEOARTHRITIS IN RHESUS MACAQUES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) (“PetVivo” or the“Company”), together with its subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Somatrix Technologies, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., a biomedical device and therapeutics company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for equine and companion animals, today announced the release of two research abstracts evaluating intra-articular administration of a collagen-elastin hydrogel, commercially available as the Company's Spryngwith OsteoCushionTechnology, in rhesus macaques with naturally occurring osteoarthritis. The findings are scheduled for presentation at the 2026 Association of Primate Veterinarians (“APV”) Workshop, the 2026 American Association for Laboratory Animal Science (“AALAS”) National Meeting and the 2026 American College of Veterinary Pathologists (“ACVP”) Annual Meeting. The research described in both abstracts was conducted in conjunction with the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

“These preliminary findings represent an important step in expanding the scientific evidence supporting Spryng, demonstrating improved walking speed in rhesus macaques with naturally occurring osteoarthritis and documenting hydrogel incorporation into synovial tissues with minimal local inflammatory response,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.“Together, these results strengthen the foundation for continued research into Spryng's potential to help manage osteoarthritis and improve mobility. We look forward to sharing this work at three scientific conferences and advancing our understanding as additional analyses are completed.”

Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology, PetVivo's lead commercial product, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular veterinary medical device composed of extracellular matrix microparticles containing collagen and elastin. Spryng is commercially available for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in companion animals and horses.

Improved mobility following hydrogel administration

The abstract,“Improved mobility following intra-articular collagen-elastin hydrogel therapy in geriatric rhesus macaques with naturally occurring osteoarthritis,” describes a study for which 18 rhesus macaques with radiographically confirmed osteoarthritis affecting multiple joints were selected. Mobility assessments included walking speed, accelerometry, blinded subjective clinical scoring, reach testing and goniometry.

Preliminary analyses found statistically significant increases in walking speed at weeks one, two and three following treatment compared with baseline. The abstract reports a mean improvement of 0.22 ± 0.11 meters per second. Analyses of activity monitoring, goniometry and blinded mobility scoring remain ongoing.

Hydrogel incorporation and local tissue response

The second abstract,“Histopathologic characterization and persistence of an intra-articular hydrogel in rhesus macaques with naturally occurring osteoarthritis,” evaluates hydrogel localization, persistence and local tissue responses in four rhesus macaques with radiographically confirmed osteoarthritis. The animals received one or more intra-articular injections before clinically scheduled necropsies performed 11, 28, 54 or 68 days after injection.

Histologic evaluation identified incorporation of the hydrogel into the synovial membrane by day 11. Material remained identifiable through day 28 and appeared reduced in amount by day 54. Minimal inflammatory cellular infiltrates were observed in association with the material. Additional histochemical and immunohistochemical characterization is ongoing. These preliminary observations support continued investigation of the hydrogel as an intra-articular therapeutic for osteoarthritis.

Upcoming conference presentations

APV Workshop - Houston, Texas, October 21–24, 2026. Both abstracts are scheduled for consecutive presentations on October 23, beginning at 8:45 a.m.

AALAS National Meeting - Houston, Texas, October 25–29, 2026. The improved mobility abstract is scheduled for a platform presentation on October 28 at 2:00 p.m.

ACVP Annual Meeting - Indianapolis, Indiana, November 14–17, 2026. The histopathologic characterization abstract is scheduled for a poster presentation.

Julie Majka, DVM, MS, is the first author of both abstracts. The research team also includes Jennifer Coonen, Nicholas Keuler, Kirsty Husby, Heather Simmons, Puja Basu, Jennifer Hayes, Ricki Colman and Saverio Capuano III, with author participation varying by abstract.

These abstracts report encouraging preliminary findings of improved mobility and hydrogel incorporation into synovial tissues with minimal local inflammatory response in rhesus macaques with naturally occurring osteoarthritis. The results support continued investigation, with additional analyses underway to further characterize these observations. Longer-term outcomes and applicability to other species remain subjects for future research. The abstracts are available at the following links:

Improved Mobility Abstract

Histopathologic Abstract

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative products please contact ... or visit , and .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV), together with its subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Somatrix Technologies, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the development, manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices, biomaterials and therapeutics for animal and human health. The Company's strategy is to leverage its proprietary technologies, intellectual property and scientific expertise to develop and commercialize products addressing unmet needs across veterinary and human medicine.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve issued and pending patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.