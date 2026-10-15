Eclipse Automation Launches Realitysynctm Preview For Iphone, Ipad, And Apple Vision Pro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A free preview lets manufacturers walk through a planned production system before it is built, then follow the real one as it is assembled

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Automation today unveiled the public preview of Eclipse RealitySyncTM, a free app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro that lets customers experience an automation project before and throughout the build.









Eclipse Automation designs and builds the smart manufacturing systems manufacturers use to make and assemble their products, across a broad array of industries. A system takes months to engineer and fabricate, and until now, most stakeholders only saw it in full once it arrived on their floor. RealitySyncTM enables customers to walk through it far earlier, drawing on the same project data that supports Eclipse's digital twin experience, giving customers access to the same evolving model Eclipse engineers use throughout design and build.

Apple Vision Pro places users inside the system at full scale, enabling teams to assess equipment relationships, clearances, operator access, maintenance requirements, and material flow from within the line. On iPhone and iPad, the same project opens on a device teams already carry and can be placed within a physical space on supported models. As fabrication progresses, spatial scans of the real line are added to the experience, giving stakeholders a current view of the build between formal milestone reviews.









That timing is critical. Manufacturers commit to decisions about operator access, material flow, changeovers, maintenance, and production performance long before installation begins. Resolving questions during a project review is faster and more cost-effective than resolving them after fabrication.

Experience the project before and during the build



Explore a proposed system and understand how its stations, equipment, and surrounding spaces fit together.

Review clearances, operator access, maintenance access, and material flow before fabrication begins.

View scans of the physical line captured at key points during the build.

Record feedback in the context of the equipment or area being reviewed.

Share observations with other stakeholders and the Eclipse project team. Follow the project from planned design through build and installation preparation.



Customer demand shaped the cross-device experience

Eclipse debuted RealitySyncTM at Automate in Chicago in June 2026, delivering more than 100 demonstrations over four days as visitors used Apple Vision Pro to step inside a digital factory environment at the Eclipse booth. The response also highlighted a practical limitation. More people wanted to experience RealitySyncTM than the available devices could accommodate, and the same constraint exists within customer organizations, where project stakeholders often work across different facilities, roles, and time zones.

"Watching the line up at Automate told us what we needed to know," said Brad Zalischuk, Director of Digital Innovation and Transformation at Eclipse Automation. "Interest was never the challenge. Access was. Apple Vision Pro gives people an immersive way to step inside an automation system, but dedicated spatial computing devices are not yet widely adopted across most plants. Bringing RealitySyncTM to iPhone and iPad allows more stakeholders to experience the project, follow its progress, and resolve questions sooner."

"After twenty-five years, the questions customers ask have evolved," said Steve Mai, Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Automation. "They want to know whether we can build the machine, how quickly their teams can understand it, and how it can adapt as their products change. RealitySync helps customers review decisions earlier, align their teams, and prepare their operations before equipment arrives."

Preview availability and customer pilots

The Eclipse RealitySyncTM free preview is available through the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad on iOS and for Apple Vision Pro on visionOS. It demonstrates how automation projects can be explored across mobile and immersive devices. Customer project environments are private and are provided separately through participating Eclipse project teams.









Eclipse is now identifying active projects that are a good fit for a limited RealitySync pilot to validate the experience in real delivery conditions and improve how it supports reviews throughout the build. Customers interested in participating can contact their Eclipse sales account team. RealitySync is one part of Eclipse's investment in its digital manufacturing and AI portfolio, alongside the Aurora PlatformTM Series. Learn more at eclipseautomation.com/realitysync

About Eclipse Automation

Eclipse Automation is a privately held global factory automation company with more than 25 years of experience in designing and building production systems. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Eclipse supports customers through 12 locations worldwide, with 750 teammates, 400 engineers, and over one million square feet of manufacturing space. The company covers the full factory automation lifecycle, including advanced engineering, simulation, system design, manufacturing, vertical integration, installation, and post-automation support. Eclipse serves manufacturers in life sciences, transportation, electric vehicles and batteries, electronics, consumer products, industrial equipment, energy, warehousing, and aerospace and defense. Eclipse is applying its automation experience and project data to digital products including the Aurora PlatformTM Series and Eclipse RealitySyncTM.

Learn more at eclipseautomation.com

Media contact

Katie Windley

Manager, Marketing

Eclipse Automation

Tel: (519) 572 5666

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