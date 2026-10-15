Daxor Accelerates Commercial Expansion Of Next-Gen Blood Volume Diagnostic Platform At Medaxiom CV Transforum Fall '26

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FDA-cleared BVAtechnology delivers lab-accurate precision to optimize cardiovascular service lines, reduce 30-day readmissions, and lower cost of care.

Key Highlights:



Commercial Acceleration: Daxor showcasing its next-generation Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA) platform to executive service line leaders and cardiovascular administrators

Operational & Economic Impact: Demonstrating how direct volume measurement eliminates subjective estimation, shortens length of stay, and targets key value-based metrics in cardiac care Executive Presence: Commercial leadership hosting platform demonstrations at the MedAxiom CV Transforum Fall '26 in Denver, CO (October 22–24, 2026)



OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced its participation at the MedAxiom Cardiovascular (CV) Transforum Fall '26 Conference, held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, from October 22–24, 2026. The CV Transforum is the nation's premier conference dedicated to cardiovascular organizational performance and health system transformation.

Daxor will highlight its FDA 510(k)-cleared, next-generation, lab-based BVA platform. Operating 3x faster than its predecessor, requiring 50% less sample volume, and delivering >95% measurement accuracy, the platform brings lab-standard precision directly into rapid inpatient and outpatient clinical workflows.

“MedAxiom's CV Transforum is the ideal environment to demonstrate how direct blood volume measurement transforms both clinical outcomes and health system economics," said Michael Feldschuh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daxor. "Cardiovascular care remains one of the largest cost drivers for health systems nationwide. By replacing subjective surrogate measures with direct, precise data, our next-generation BVA system empowers cardiovascular programs to reduce 30-day readmissions, optimize length of stay, and achieve meaningful efficiencies under value-based care models.”

Driving Clinical & Financial Performance in Cardiovascular Care

Traditional reliance on physical exams, weight changes, and blood chemistry surrogates frequently misidentifies fluid status, leading to unnecessary readmissions and prolonged hospital stays. Daxor's BVA technology directly quantifies total blood volume, plasma volume, and red blood cell volume against individualized patient norms, allowing clinicians to optimize volume.

Connect with Daxor at CV Transforum Fall '26

Cardiovascular service line directors, CFOs, and clinical leaders are invited to meet with Daxor's commercial leadership team during the exposition to review institutional ROI models, clinical workflow integration, and technology demonstrations.

To schedule a direct meeting with Daxor leadership at the conference or to learn more, contact us here.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

(561)-479-8566-Cell

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