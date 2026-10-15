Vertex Delivers Enhanced Value To Customers With Vertex O Series Tax Engine For Oracle Deployed On Oracle Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vertex O Series Tax Engine achieves Oracle Validated: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Expertise and is now available in the Oracle Marketplace

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the“Company”), the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company and an Oracle partner, today announced that its enterprise tax determination engine, Vertex O Series Tax Engine for Oracle, has achieved Oracle Validated: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Expertise and is now available in the Oracle Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. The Vertex O Series Tax Engine for Oracle enables centralized, scalable tax determination and calculation across Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM environments, giving customers running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) a single source of truth for sales and use tax, VAT and country-specific requirements worldwide.

The Oracle Validated: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Expertise recognizes partner solutions that run on or integrate with Oracle Cloud and meet Oracle's standards for interoperability and customer success. Vertex O Series Tax Engine for Oracle helps customers reduce manual tax work, improve accuracy, and scale with confidence. In the first seven months following implementation, customers processed an average of more than 150 million transactions per month on OCI, surpassing one billion total transactions, with near push-button setup through the companion Vertex Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP helping organizations go live faster.

Oracle Marketplace is a centralized digital storefront and cloud repository of enterprise applications and services that enables Oracle customers to discover, evaluate, and deploy trusted partner solutions that extend and complement Oracle Cloud offerings.

"Tax teams running on Oracle Cloud need determination that is accurate, consistent and fast at enterprise volume. Vertex O Series Tax Engine for Oracle delivers that directly within the systems our customers already rely on," said Stephanie Powell, Oracle Partner Manager at Vertex. "Achieving Oracle Validated: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Expertise demonstrates our commitment to delivering solutions that work seamlessly with Oracle Cloud. Through Vertex O Series Tax Engine customers can confidently leverage our capabilities alongside Oracle Cloud to achieve their business objectives. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

"The Oracle Validated: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Expertise gives customers the confidence that Vertex meets or exceeds specified industry and Oracle standards for deploying software applications on OCI," said David Hicks, Group Vice President, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle North America. "Receiving an Oracle Validated designation signifies that the solution has completed a rigorous technical review process, helping customers reduce deployment risk while ensuring optimal technology alignment.”

Oracle Validated designation recognizes Oracle partner program members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Oracle Validated: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

To learn more or to deploy the solution, visit the Vertex O Series Tax Engine for Oracle listing on Oracle Marketplace.

About Vertex

Vertex is the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company. Vertex helps enterprises bring control to indirect tax and compliance across the full transaction lifecycle - from tax determination and e-invoicing through reporting, filing, and audit defense - to make outcomes easier to prove and improve over time. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, Vertex combines decades of tax expertise, deep global tax and compliance knowledge, and embedded integrations to help organizations operate globally with confidence. With headquarters in North America and offices in South America and Europe, Vertex's purpose is to ensure businesses and communities thrive through trusted transactions.

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About Oracle's Partner Program

The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. Oracle's partner program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit .

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Copyright © 2026 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. Any product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

Vertex Company Contact: Simone Sonnier | Public Relations Manager | ...