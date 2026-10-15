GXO And Action Expand Partnership In France

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third GXO distribution center for Action in France will support up to 1,000 jobs and serve as many as 290 stores across France and Belgium

PARIS, France, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Action, the European non-food discounter, through the operation of Action's new distribution center in Onnaing, northern France. The facility is the third distribution center managed by GXO for Action in France.

“The opening of this new distribution center demonstrates how GXO and Action continue to grow together,” said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, GXO, France.“As Action expands its store network across Europe, reliable, scalable logistics is key. With three sites now in France and an expanding partnership in Italy, we're helping build the operational capacity and flexibility needed to support the next phase of Action's growth.”

"The new distribution centre in Onnaing will play a key role in supplying our stores in Northern France and Belgium and supporting Action's future growth. Its strategic location, large capacity and efficient design allow us to serve up to 290 stores while maintaining a reliable and cost-effective supply chain. We are also proud that this facility has been built to the highest sustainability standards, demonstrating that operational excellence and responsible growth go hand in hand," said Jens Burgers, Director of Supply Chain of Action.

Supporting Action's growing store network

The new facility covers approximately 80,000 square meters and will support Action stores in France and Belgium. GXO will manage all warehouse activities, including inbound, storage, order picking, outbound and returns. Once fully operational, the site will serve up to 290 stores, in France and Belgium, providing the scale, flexibility and operational excellence needed to support Action's continued growth.

The Onnaing operation builds on GXO's successful management of Action's distribution centers in Moissy-Cramayel and Labastide-Saint-Pierre, reinforcing GXO's role as a key logistics partner supporting the retailer's growth across Europe.

Creating jobs and developing local talent

The site currently employs approximately 540 team members and is expected to support up to 1,000 jobs by 2028. GXO has implemented a structured recruitment and training approach in partnership with local organizations, helping develop the skills required to support the site's growth. Approximately 80% of candidates completing the training program are hired, creating long-term employment opportunities in the region.

Designed for efficient and sustainable operations

The site reflects the shared commitment of GXO and Action to responsible growth, operational excellence and employee well-being. The facility aims for a BREEAM Outstanding certification, the highest rating under this internationally recognized standard, reflecting its strong environmental performance and commitment to energy-efficient operations.

Particular attention has also been paid to the employee experience, with modern facilities and equipment designed to enhance comfort, safety and well-being while supporting a positive and productive workplace.

GXO in France

GXO has been helping customers in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 60 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #3 logistics service provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 9,000 team members.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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