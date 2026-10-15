Nema Health Expands Access To Specialized PTSD Treatment Through Evernorth Behavioral Health Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New in-network agreement makes evidence-based trauma treatment more accessible to eligible Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth members

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nema Health, a virtual specialty care provider focused on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), today announced that it is joining the Evernorth Behavioral Health network, expanding access to specialized, evidence-based trauma treatment for eligible Cigna Healthplan and Evernorth members.

Nema Health provides a comprehensive PTSD treatment program that includes psychiatric evaluation, intensive trauma-focused psychotherapy, and recovery support. Its virtual care model, currently available in 16 states, is designed to help individuals access specialized treatment from home.

"Access to effective PTSD treatment remains a significant challenge for many people," said Dr. Sofia Noori, co-founder and CEO of Nema Health. "We're pleased to expand access to our specialized care through the Evernorth Behavioral Health network, making it easier for more individuals to get the treatment they need."

In-network services will be available beginning October 15, 2026, for eligible Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth members, subject to individual plan benefits and coverage.

About Nema Health

Nema Health is the leading virtual specialty behavioral healthcare provider dedicated to helping people recover from PTSD and trauma. Through evidence-based trauma-focused treatment, specialized clinicians, and comprehensive recovery support, Nema is transforming how people access and experience trauma care. Nema is expanding nationally with a simple vision: that everyone living with the effects of trauma should have the opportunity for lasting recovery.

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To learn more about Nema Health and treatment eligibility, visit