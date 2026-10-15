Dayforce Announces Live Stream For Dayforce Discover 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual customer conference brings mainstage keynotes from Dayforce CEO and Founder David Ossip alongside industry thought leaders and trailblazers

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that live stream registration is now open for Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference taking place October 26-29 at Wynn Las Vegas. Complementing the in-person experience, the virtual live stream will give the global Dayforce community access to mainstage keynotes, bringing together influential voices and Dayforce leaders to share perspectives on leadership, innovation, and the opportunities shaping work today.

“Dayforce Discover is where our community comes together to share ideas, learn from one another, and put insights into action,” said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dayforce, Inc.“AI is rapidly changing what's possible at work, and leaders need practical perspectives on how to turn that potential into meaningful value. Whether attending in person or via live stream, they'll hear from Dayforce leaders and inspiring voices on how to navigate change and create better outcomes for their people and business.”

Experience Dayforce Discover from anywhere

Viewers can tune into dynamic mainstage keynotes, including:



Innovation Keynote: David Ossip, CEO and Founder, will unveil what's new across the Dayforce AI-powered people platform and demonstrate how its trusted data, AI, and single system architecture can help simplify complexity and transform how organizations get work done.

Inspiration Keynote: Renowned research professor and best-selling author Dr. Brené Brown will explore what it takes to lead with courage and purpose, sharing insights on how leaders can navigate pressure, tackle difficult challenges, and make a meaningful impact within their organizations. Community Keynote: Guest speaker Ahmir“Questlove” Thompson, multiple Grammy Award-winning musician, Academy Award-winning filmmaker and acclaimed producer, DJ & author, will address how to integrate curiosity, creativity, and collaboration into the work you're meant to do.



Additional information



Register now for the live stream experience of Dayforce Discover

Register for the in-person experience of Dayforce Discover

Read a blog post by Chris Armstrong, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, about how community sits at the center of the Dayforce Discover experience

Read a blog post by Eric Glass, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, about how Dayforce Discover 2026 will help leaders redesign work for what's next Read about Dayforce Discover sponsors



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world to do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are achieving simplicity at scale that creates compounding, quantifiable value for their people and business. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

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