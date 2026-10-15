ROC Joins The Age Verification Providers Association, Supporting Global Trade Policies For Age Assurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Membership builds on ROC's NIST #1 global ranking for age estimation and commitment to accurate, privacy-preserving age assurance technology

DENVER, CO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the“Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and digital evidence solutions, today announced that it has joined the Age Verification Providers Association (“AVPA”), a global trade body representing organizations across the age-assurance industry. ROC's membership follows its recent achievement of #1 global ranking in age estimation accuracy as determined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) Face Analysis Technology Evaluation for Age Estimation and Verification (“FATE AEV”) and represents the Company's alignment with the AVPA's dedication to the global age-assurance market.

“Joining the AVPA strengthens ROC's role in advancing secure, privacy-conscious age assurance,” said Blake Moore, ROC Chief Operating Officer.“As global age-gating requirements continue to expand, businesses face the challenge of protecting minors and meeting regulatory obligations without compromising privacy or creating unnecessary friction. The AVPA provides an important forum for ROC to engage with industry leaders, policymakers, and regulators as the market evolves.”

“We first noticed ROC through strong performance in NIST evaluations of their facial age estimation technology, which is an important, inclusive, and convenient option in the rapidly expanding and innovative sector we represent. We appreciate their decision to support our work promoting privacy-preserving, standards-based age assurance around the world,” said Iain Corby, Executive Director of the AVPA.

To further expand access to its age-assurance technology, ROC recently launched its first SaaS offering through an Age Estimation API designed to help digital platforms and enterprise businesses integrate facial age estimation into their age assurance workflows.

The AVPA is a global, not-for-profit trade body representing organizations that provide, support, or audit age verification and age-assurance services. Its members commit to principles focused on fairness, transparency, privacy, and security by design, accuracy, and appropriate verification methods. The AVPA brings together age verification, age estimation, and age inference providers, as well as organizations supporting and auditing age-assurance services.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and digital evidence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.Va. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,” and similar statements and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Therefore, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements as actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. ROC may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: (i) ROC's goals and strategies, (ii) ROC's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations, (iii) market acceptance of facial age estimation and other age-assurance technologies, including ROC's Age Estimation API; (iv) changes in laws, regulations, and industry standards governing age assurance, biometric information, privacy, and online safety in the United States and other jurisdictions; (v) ROC's ability to comply with the laws, regulations, and industry standards that apply to its products and services, including those governing artificial intelligence, biometric information, privacy, data protection, consumer protection, and age assurance in the United States and other jurisdictions; the cost and operational burden of that compliance; and the risk that regulators, enforcement authorities, customers, or private litigants may assert that ROC or its customers have not complied with those requirements, or that ROC's statements about the accuracy, fairness, or privacy protections of its technology are inaccurate or unsubstantiated, which assertions could result in investigations, enforcement actions, litigation, fines, penalties, required changes to ROC's products or business practices, reputational harm, or reduced demand for ROC's products; (vi) competition, including the possibility that future NIST evaluations or other benchmarks may not reflect the same relative performance of ROC's technology; and (vii) ROC's ability to successfully commercialize its SaaS offerings and generate recurring revenue. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ROC's filings with the SEC, including under the heading“Risk Factors” in ROC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this press release is provided, and the forward-looking statements included herein are made, solely as of the date of this press release, and ROC does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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