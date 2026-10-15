JBTC Announces 3Rd Quarter 2026 Earnings
President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated:“We have continued the year with exceptionally strong performance. Key drivers to our success remain in the areas of net interest income and reduced credit loss expense.”
More information can be found at OTC Markets at .
Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
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Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246
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