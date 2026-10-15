JBTC Announces 3Rd Quarter 2026 Earnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $3,392,000 or $1.40 per share for the third quarter of 2026. Nine-month reported earnings are $10,283,000 or $4.23 per share, up from $7,116,000 or $2.92 per share in the prior year, representing a 45% increase in earnings. The company also declared a third quarter dividend of 36 cents per share, which is the fifth consecutive quarter of an increased dividend.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated:“We have continued the year with exceptionally strong performance. Key drivers to our success remain in the areas of net interest income and reduced credit loss expense.”

More information can be found at OTC Markets at .

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA

...

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.

2 West Market Street

Jonestown, PA 17038-0717

Phone: 717-865-4246