Rocket Doctor AI Announces Strong Q3 2026 Patient Visit Growth And Expects Record Quarterly Revenue



Rocket Doctor AI completed 53,348 patient visits across the U.S. and Canada in Q3 2026, including 6,101 U.S. visits and 47,247 Canadian visits.

U.S. completed patient visits increased 56% quarter-over-quarter, from 3,911 in Q2 2026 to 6,101 in Q3 2026.

Canadian completed patient visits grew 24% year-over-year to 47,247, compared with 37,960 in Q3 2025. Company expects record quarterly revenue in Q3 2026 as patient visits continue to increase and cash collections catch up.

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939 ) ("Rocket Doctor AI" or the "Company"), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality care, is pleased to announce strong patient visit growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and expects to report record quarterly revenue for Q3 2026.

The Company completed 53,348 patient visits across its U.S. and Canadian operations during the third quarter. U.S. visits rose 56% from the prior quarter (Q2 2026), while Canadian visits increased 24% from the same quarter last year. The results follow the Company's September 14, 2026 operational update (link ), with final quarterly U.S. visit volumes exceeding the preliminary indicators previously communicated.

“Our Q3 performance highlights the accelerating demand for Rocket Doctor AI's physician-built, AI-powered platform across North America,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI.“Surpassing 50,000 total patient visits across Canada and the U.S. in a single quarter is a remarkable operational milestone. The 56% quarter-over-quarter growth in completed U.S. visits demonstrates the successful rollout of our multi-payer strategy and expanding in-network coverage. As we continue to scale our footprint and strengthen payor relationships, we are laying a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term revenue growth.

While U.S. patient volumes grew significantly in Q2, the associated revenue growth was not immediately reflected in our reported results because of the lag between patient visits, claims processing and cash collections. With U.S. patient visits increasing a further 56% in Q3, we expect to begin seeing the financial benefits of that growth as collections catch up with clinical activity. Our expectation of record Q3 revenue is an encouraging indication of that progression.”

The increase in completed US visits and the number of U.S. clinical hours are important leading indicators to demonstrate the growth of Rocket Doctor AI's operational and financial performance. As a result, the Company expects to report record quarterly revenue for Q3 2026

Q3 2026 Operational Highlights:



U.S. patient visits: 6,101 completed visits, an increase of 56% from 3,911 in Q2 2026.

U.S. clinical hours: 2,634 hours, an increase of 33% from 1,987.5 in Q2 2026. Canadian patient visits: 47,247 completed visits, an increase of 24% from 37,960 in Q3 2025.

The increase in U.S. visits reflects the Company's continued execution of its multi-payer strategy across key state markets. By continuing to build upon our network of over 20 in-network payer agreements spanning commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid verticals, the Company is driving scalable, quarter-over-quarter operational growth while laying a durable foundation to expand healthcare access and long-term revenue visibility.

Revenue Recognition and Timing Lag

As detailed in the Company's News Release dated September 1, 2026, it should be noted that because the Company currently recognizes certain U.S. revenues on a cash basis, there is a timing lag between the significant increase in patient visits and the corresponding recognition of revenue.

Further, as described in the Company's interim Q2 Management's Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), available under its profile on SEDAR+ at , the following should be noted:

(i) In connection with its U.S. operations, the Company distinguishes between in-network and out-of-network patients when determining reimbursement eligibility for patient visits conducted through its platform. For in-network patients, both the patient and the treating physician must be enrolled with the applicable insurance provider, Medicare, or Medicaid for a reimbursement claim to be eligible for payment. For out-of-network patients, the Company has made a strategic decision to permit access to its platform to drive adoption and expand its user base during this early stage of its U.S. market development.

(ii) While reimbursement for out-of-network visits is generally not expected, the Company will nonetheless submit claims on behalf of these visits where possible, as there remains a possibility that certain claims may be approved at the discretion of the payor.

(iii) Consistent with the Company's overall revenue recognition policy for its U.S. operations, any amounts recovered in respect of out-of-network claims will only be recognized as revenue upon actual cash receipt, reflecting the heightened uncertainty of collection associated with these visits. Management will continue to evaluate its network coverage and payor relationships with a view to converting out-of-network patients and physicians to in-network status over time, which is expected to improve reimbursement rates and provide greater revenue visibility going forward.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 800,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact: or email: ...

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI ...

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc. ...

For media inquiries, contact: ...

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company Town Hall Company's expectation of record quarterly revenues for Q3 2026, the Company's growth strategy for and continued expansion in the United States and Canada, the Company's multi-payer strategy and expansion of in-network payor coverage, the Company's expectation to convert out-of-network patients and physicians to in-network status over time, and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.