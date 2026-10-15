Troy Rafferty Of Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa To Serve As Featured Speaker At Legal Services Of North Florida's 2026 Pro Bono Celebration

The annual event recognizes attorneys and other legal professionals across Northwest Florida whose volunteer work helps expand access to legal representation for people who otherwise may have nowhere to turn. Legal Services of North Florida provides free legal assistance to nearly 20,000 individuals each year.

For Rafferty, the evening's focus on service reflects a part of the legal profession that has remained central to his work throughout a career spanning more than three decades.

“Some of the most meaningful work lawyers do will never be measured by the size of a verdict or settlement,” Rafferty said.“It is measured by whether someone who felt powerless had an advocate, whether a family was heard and whether the legal system was accessible to people who needed it most. Pro bono lawyers make that happen every day, and I'm honored to be part of an evening that celebrates them.”

Rafferty has spent 32 years representing individuals and families and has helped lead major litigation resulting in billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. But one of the defining chapters of his career has come outside the traditional measures of courtroom success.

For years, Rafferty provided pro bono advocacy on behalf of survivors of abuse at Florida's former Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School for Boys. Survivors had spent decades seeking recognition of what happened to them at the state-run institutions and accountability for the abuse they endured.

Rafferty helped lead the effort on their behalf, working alongside survivors and advocates as they pushed Florida to formally acknowledge their experiences and provide compensation. That effort ultimately contributed to the state approving a $20 million appropriation for survivors.

“The Dozier survivors taught me a great deal about persistence, dignity and what it means to keep fighting when the system has failed you for a very long time,” Rafferty said.“Lawyers have a unique ability to open doors that may otherwise stay closed. With that ability comes a responsibility to use it.”

Legal Services of North Florida's Pro Bono Celebration highlights that responsibility by recognizing volunteer attorneys who donate their time and skills to address legal needs throughout the region.

Those matters can involve housing, family stability, consumer issues, disaster recovery and other problems that may profoundly affect a person's life but are often impossible to navigate without legal assistance.

The October 27 celebration will bring together members of the Northwest Florida legal community for an evening honoring that work and the professionals who make it possible.

Rafferty said the event also offers an opportunity to remind lawyers at every stage of their careers that pro bono service is not separate from the profession's larger mission.

“The law matters most when people can actually use it,” Rafferty said.“There are extraordinary lawyers across Northwest Florida who quietly give their time, experience and energy to people who need help. They deserve to be recognized, and I'm looking forward to celebrating them.”

The 2026 Pro Bono Celebration will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at The Grand Marlin, 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd., Pensacola Beach, Florida.

About Troy Rafferty

Troy Rafferty is a shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa and a nationally recognized trial lawyer with more than 32 years of experience representing individuals and families. He has played leadership roles in significant litigation across the country and has helped secure billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. Rafferty has also devoted years to pro bono advocacy, including his work on behalf of survivors of abuse at Florida's Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School for Boys.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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