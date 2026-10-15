Seventh Annual Autotech Breakthrough Awards Program Honors The Companies Transforming How The World Moves

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Winners Span Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Systems, Fleet Management, Vehicle Safety and Connected Car Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization recognizing innovation in automotive and transportation technology, today announced the winners of its seventh annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. The 2026 awards honor companies, technologies and products advancing the automotive industry and improving how people and goods move around the world.

The automotive and transportation sectors continue to offer exciting opportunities for innovation. Artificial intelligence is expanding the capabilities of vehicle systems and business operations, connected platforms are helping turn vehicle data into actionable insights, and advances in electrification and charging are supporting new approaches to mobility. Across dealerships, repair facilities and commercial fleets, technology is also helping businesses deliver better service and operate more efficiently.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global automotive and mobility landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how vehicles are designed, manufactured, driven and maintained. From autonomous driving platforms and connected vehicle software to AI-driven safety systems, IoT-based fleet and telematics monitoring, and next-generation electrification and battery innovations, these innovations are enabling automotive companies to operate more efficiently, deliver safer and smarter transportation, and shape the future of how the world moves.

“The automotive industry is an incredible proving ground for innovation, where advances in AI, connectivity and electrification can change the experience of millions of drivers and transform entire transportation businesses,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough.“Our 2026 winners are bringing ingenuity and ambition to some of the industry's most demanding challenges. Their work demonstrates how much opportunity remains to improve transportation, strengthen automotive businesses and create better experiences on and off the road. We are thrilled to recognize their achievements and congratulate every winner in the seventh annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.”

Winners were chosen based on a range of criteria, with a focus on innovation, technological advancement, and the overall impact of their solutions in advancing the automotive technology industry.

2026 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Auto Dealership

Auto Dealership Platform of the Year: iPacket

Auto Dealership Solution of the Year: Impel

Automotive Cybersecurity

Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year: AUTOCRYPT

Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: Mobile Work Agent, Cerence AI

Autonomous Driving Technology

ADAS Solution of the Year: High Mount Direct Drive Steer-by-Wire (HMDD), Nexteer Automotive

Autonomous Vehicle Innovation of the Year: WiTricity AI Tech

Connected Car

Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year: Cinemo Bring Your AITM by Cinemo

Automotive Infotainment Innovation of the Year: AutoKinex Virtual Agent, Verra Mobility

Connected Car Innovation of the Year: Viasat

Connected Car Solution Provider of the Year: Motorq

Connected Car Platform of the Year: nSpireAuto, Endeavour Technology

Driver Safety Solution of the Year: Ready Aware, HARMAN International

Electric Vehicles

Battery Charging Technology Solution of the Year: OpenECU NX3, New Eagle

Overall Electric Vehicle Innovation of the Year: Adeia

Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year: X-Range C15, Horse Powertrain

Fleet and Transportation Management

Fleet Intelligence Solution of the Year: Element Fleet Management

Fleet Management Innovation of the Year: DriveWell Fleet, Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: AutoFleet

Integrated Fleet Management Solution of the Year: Ford

Overall Fleet Management Company of the Year: EquipmentShare

In-Cabin Intelligence & Driver Monitoring

Driver Monitoring Solution of the Year: IQ Camera, Teletrac Navman

In-Cabin Solution of the Year: indie

In-Cabin Intelligence Company of the Year: Geotab

Smart Parking

Smart Parking Solution of the Year: Trailer Park Assist, AUMOVIO

Vehicle Telematics

Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: Solera

Vehicle Telematics Innovation of the Year: Damoov

Artificial Intelligence

AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year: Auto AI by BCG X

AutoTech AI Solution of the Year: Fastlane Platform, Sonatus

Industry Leadership

Auto Repair Solution of the Year: Qapter XpertCX Solutions Suite, Solera

Overall AutoTech Company of the Year: Lotlinx

Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year: Nation Safe Drivers (NSD)

Overall Transportation Tech of the Year: HALO by First Student

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

AutoTech Breakthrough

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