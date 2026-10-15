Bridger Aerospace Awarded 220-Day Department Of The Interior Task Order For 2027 With Multi-Mission King Air 350

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive-use task order with minimum guaranteed award of $5.3 million supports the U.S. Wildland Fire Service in 2027

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger,”“Bridger Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's leading aerial firefighting companies, today announced it has been awarded a 220-day task order by the U.S. Department of the Interior (the“DOI”) to provide 2027 air attack flight services in support of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. The task order, issued under Bridger's existing contract with the DOI, has a minimum guaranteed award value of approximately $5.3 million, subject to the terms of the task order.

Under the task order, Bridger will dedicate its King Air 350 aircraft for an exclusive-use period of 220 calendar days, which is currently anticipated to begin on or around March 1, 2027.

Following modifications at Bridger's FAA-certified repair station, the aircraft was deployed by Bridger this summer under a 112-day task order. The aircraft is equipped with Blackhawk engine upgrades that deliver jet-like speed, superior loiter time, and outstanding low-altitude performance. It also features Garmin avionics, dual sensor systems, and real-time data dissemination capabilities, including Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI) technology paired with the proven MX-15 electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor.

“This award gives us the opportunity to put our people, aircraft, and intelligence capabilities to work for the Bureau of Indian Affairs across more of the 2027 wildfire season,” said Sam Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bridger.“The King Air 350 will help deliver the information crews need from above to make decisions on the ground and act quickly when every second counts, which is at the heart of Bridger's mission: helping protect lives, communities, and the land people depend on.”

The task order is scheduled to run through the 2027 wildfire season, with an exclusive-use period ending in early October 2027. The task order may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at

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Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated scope, duration, start date, performance, benefits and value of the task order announced in this press release; expected operational performance and capabilities of the aircraft, sensors and related technologies; anticipated revenues and business opportunities associated with the task order; demand for aerial intelligence and wildfire response services; and Bridger's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“poised,”“positioned,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,”“target,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the task order does not generate the anticipated revenues, business opportunities or operational benefits; the risk that the government may terminate the task order for convenience; the risk that the task order start date may be accelerated or delayed or that the task order may be modified, terminated or not extended; risks associated with government procurement processes, appropriations, funding decisions and agency requirements; aircraft availability, maintenance, operational readiness, staffing, technology performance, sensor functionality, data transmission capabilities, customer acceptance and regulatory approvals; the timing, severity and geographic scope of wildfire seasons and other emergency response activities; competitive, financial, operational and economic conditions; and the other risks described in Bridger's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings made by Bridger with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements reflect Bridger's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause Bridger's views, expectations or assessments to change. Bridger may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but Bridger specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.