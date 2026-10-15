Nonprofit MMI Reports Debt Counseling Milestones As Americans Turn To Credit To Cover Rising Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The story behind the numbers is all about the rising cost of living. On average, the price of everything we buy has risen 30% since the pandemic.” – Ted Rossman, Principal Consumer Finance Analyst at MMI

STAFFORD, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI ), a leading nonprofit credit counseling agency, today released new data showing more Americans are seeking help with rising debt. Through September 2026, MMI is managing over $1 billion in debt on behalf of its clients, the most since 2013.

Three recent milestones for MMI's debt management plans (DMPs) stand out:

. Highest monthly enrollment since March 2011: More than 2,500 new DMPs began in September.

. Most debt managed since 2013: In June, MMI surpassed $1 billion in managed client debt.

. Most active DMPs since 2017: More than 60,000 debt repayment plans are now active, a mark passed in September.

“The story behind the numbers is all about the rising cost of living,” said Ted Rossman Principal Consumer Finance Analyst at MMI.“On average, the price of everything we buy has risen 30% since the pandemic. All too often, wage growth hasn't kept pace. As a result, millions of Americans are relying on credit to make ends meet. Credit card debt usually has practical causes: medical bills, car repairs, home repairs, and everyday essentials such as gas and groceries.”

Key Findings through Q3 2026

Counseling Volume and Debt

. Counseling volume rose 9.5% year-over-year through September.

. Average unsecured debt among clients reached $40,200 year-to-date, up 4.8% from $38,300 in the same period of 2025.

. Debt delinquency rates are more severe than they were six years ago. Twenty-five percent of clients have at least one charged-off unsecured debt, up from 20% in 2020. The average collection balance is up 38% since 2020, to $11,200.

Personal Loans

. The share of new clients with an unsecured personal loan grew from 42% in 2025 to 46% in 2026, and reached 48% in the third quarter. The most current data reflects a 13-point increase from 2020, when 35% of clients carried an existing personal loan at the time of first contact with MMI.

. The average personal loan balance rose 11.5% in a year, from about $17,300 to $19,300.

“Many clients have used personal loans for debt consolidation, but paying off debt with more debt is risky,” said Rossman.“You can end up with more debt than before if you accumulate new credit card debt before the old debt, now in the form of a personal loan, is paid off.”

Generational Trends

. Gen Z is MMI's fastest-growing client group, up 31% year-over-year.

. Gen Z clients carry the least unsecured debt of any generation, $20,200 on average, but that figure is up 10.5% from 2025.

Geographic Highlights

. Among the ten highest-volume states for counseling at MMI, client growth was fastest in Pennsylvania (+24%), Georgia (+17%) and Texas (+15%).

. Average unsecured debt in Virginia is about $45,900, up 15% year-over-year. In North Carolina it is $41,600, up 10%. Both states also saw client volume rise.

More People Finding Help Online, Including Through AI

. Clients who found MMI through organic genAI search, primarily ChatGPT, rose 48.8% year-over-year.

Methodology

This analysis is based on aggregated MMI client data from January 1 through September 30, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025. The data reflects people seeking help and does not represent the general U.S. population.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI's award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people who have overcome debt, MMI supports a network of more than 500 peer advocates in all 50 states who have volunteered to share their experiences with the media. Collectively, these advocates have paid off more than $22 million in debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Their stories are featured on MMI's podcast, Long Story $hort.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227 |...

Jackie Callaway, Media Relations Manager

813.610.8241 |...

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CONTACT: Thomas Nitzsche Money Management International 404.490.2227... Jackie Callaway Money Management International 813.610.8241...