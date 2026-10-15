Asia Broadband Announces Record Q3 2026 Gold & Silver Production Revenues Of $9.3 Million With Year-To-Date Totals Now Reaching $24.2 Million

Third quarter results represent an increase of approximately 6.9% compared to the previous quarterly record of $8.7 million reached in Q2 2026, thus continuing the trend of consecutive quarterly increases in production revenues.

Following the third quarter results, AABB has now generated approximately $24.2 million in gold and silver production revenues for the first nine months of 2026, nearly doubling the $12.7 million recorded for all of 2025. The above results support the previously disclosed objective of the Company to exceed $30 million in gold and silver production revenues for the 2026 fiscal year.

Growing Production at Etzatlán

The Company's expanding operations for the processing of gold and silver in Etzatlán, Jalisco, Mexico, remain an integral part of the production growth strategy implemented by AABB.

Throughout 2026, the Company has significantly expanded the processing and production capacity at its Etzatlán facility, which resulted in consecutive increases in quarterly revenues and laid a solid foundation for continued growth.

Management continues to focus on improving processing efficiency, achieving higher recoveries and incorporating additional sources of mineralized materials into the production capacity of the Company. Recently acquired underground gold and silver mine in the Etzatlán area is expected to contribute additional high-grade mineralized materials for processing and production purposes.

New Management Team with Focus on Driving Growth

The third quarter record production results follow the recent executive leadership change within the Company, which brought Timothy Gomez on board as the Company's CEO and Fernando Ramirez as CFO, effective October 2, 2026. The new management team intends to build on the success achieved under the leadership of previous management while placing more emphasis on production efficiency, financial management and prudent growth.

Timothy Gomez, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Broadband Inc., stated:

"Having achieved another record quarter and exceeding $24 million in production revenues through the first nine months of 2026, we consider this as an outstanding milestone for Asia Broadband. Our results show how much our mining operations progressed and how solid the foundation built by our operational team is."

"As we continue under the new management, our goal is to build on our achievements, improve operational efficiency and develop the mining properties and production initiatives capable of generating sustainable growth. I believe our Company has entered an exciting new stage of its development, and we look forward to achieving further operational milestones going forward."

Outlook for the Rest of 2026

Following the achievement of cumulative production revenues in the amount of approximately $24.2 million through September 30, 2026, the Company is focused on reaching its previously disclosed full-year objective of production revenues in excess of $30 million.

The main priorities for the rest of 2026 include further optimization of operations at the Etzatlán processing plant, advancing the recently acquired underground mine, developing its Picachos IV exploration program and exploring opportunities to expand its precious metals production base.

Management believes that the above initiatives provide a solid foundation for further operational growth as the Company moves into 2027. AABB will continue to update shareholders regarding all significant operating and corporate milestones achieved.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

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