Accelevation Begins Delivering IPO Employee Awards, With Six-Figure Benefits Expected

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built Together Ownership Program to benefit more than 1,800 employees, with cumulative awards expected to be worth between $100,000 to $250,000 per eligible employee through two years

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its September 30 initial public offering, Accelevation Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: ACCV) (“Accelevation”), a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of customized structural, electrical and mechanical systems for mission-critical infrastructure, is preparing to deliver the first payments under its Built Together Ownership Program (Built Together) on Friday, October 16.

The program is designed to share the company's success with every employee across the organization. Subject to program terms and market conditions, the cumulative awards are expected to be worth between approximately $100,000 and $250,000 per eligible employee through two years.

The initiative traces back to January 2025, when Accelevation partnered with private equity firm Olympus Partners. Rather than reserving the full incentive pool for executives and senior leaders, the company set aside a portion for its broader workforce, including manufacturing, field and entry-level employees. The decision reflects a founding belief that the people who help build a company should have the opportunity to share meaningfully in its success.

“It's rare for a leadership team to commit to broad-based ownership from the outset, and rarer still for it to reach every employee,” said Matt Boyd, Partner at Olympus Partners.“Michael and his team set out to do both, and we're proud to have worked alongside them to bring that vision to life.”

"Higher wages can improve lives, but ownership changes futures. Systemic income inequality won't be solved through pay increases alone,” explained Accelevation's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rubiera.“True wealth is created through ownership, equity, and participation in growth. At Accelevation, we believe the people who build the company should share in its success. That's why we're proud to make ownership part of our culture and our commitment to every employee."

An Uncommon Approach to Employee Ownership

Unveiled to employees following Accelevation's Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on September 30, Built Together combines cash awards, 401(k) retirement contributions and restricted stock units (RSUs). The first cash payments and retirement contributions are scheduled for October 16, with additional awards anticipated in connection with future equity transactions. The program is also designed to include future employees who meet eligibility requirements.

Built Together builds on Accelevation's broader commitment to creating economic opportunity for its employees, including above-market wages, skilled trades training and career development through Accelevation Academy, and a first-time homebuyer assistance program offering eligible employees zero-interest loans and grants.

“We've always believed that building a great company means creating opportunities for the people who make it possible,” Rubiera added.“Whether it's helping someone develop a skilled trade, buy their first home or build financial security for their family, we want Accelevation to be a place where hard work creates real opportunity. Built Together is another reflection of that commitment.”

About Accelevation

Accelevation is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of customized structural, electrical and mechanical systems for mission-critical infrastructure. Its vertically integrated model combines U.S.-based manufacturing and nationwide field service capabilities to move customers faster from design through deployment with innovative, factory-built solutions engineered for speed, scalability and certainty. Accelevation solves complex needs at scale while investing in its communities, growing the skilled trades and creating opportunities for people to build lasting careers and share in the value they create.

Accelevation's principal executive offices are located at 9555 N. Springboro Pike, Suite 400, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, and its telephone number is (937) 258-0616.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements give Accelevation's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“can have,”“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including the expected benefits from the entry into the new facilities and the execution of our growth strategy and long-term strategic priorities. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including the risk factors described in the Company's Rule 424(b)(4) prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2026. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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