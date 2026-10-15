Assetbuilt Announces Limited Turnkey Acquisition Opportunity For Former Cutrale Citrus Processing Campus And Industrial Real Estate In Leesburg, Florida Equipment Auction Rescheduled To October 2627

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic buyers invited to submit proposals for the complete Central Florida food and beverage manufacturing campus, including industrial real estate, processing and bottling lines, major utilities, and supporting infrastructure. LEESBURG, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetBuilt, a global industrial asset disposition, auction, and advisory firm, today announced that the scheduled two-day live webcast auction of machinery and equipment from the former Cutrale citrus processing and beverage manufacturing facility in Leesburg, Florida, has been rescheduled to October 26–27, 2026. The extension follows significant interest from strategic parties evaluating the acquisition of the entire manufacturing campus, including the industrial real estate, machinery, equipment, and supporting infrastructure. Originally scheduled for October 19–20, the equipment auction has been postponed to provide qualified strategic purchasers an exclusive window to evaluate and submit turnkey proposals for the complete facility before individual asset liquidation proceeds. A Significant Turnkey Food and Beverage Manufacturing Opportunity

Located in Leesburg, Lake County, Florida, the former Cutrale campus represents a premier industrial real estate and manufacturing acquisition opportunity in Central Florida. The property comprises a multi-building food and beverage production complex situated on substantial industrial acreage, featuring specialized processing facilities, sanitary production environments, high-bay warehousing, comprehensive logistics infrastructure, and extensive plant utility systems. The campus benefits from an advantageous position within Central Florida's agricultural, manufacturing, and logistics corridor, offering seamless regional connectivity to US-27, US-441, Florida's Turnpike, and Interstate 4. Unlike conventional vacant industrial shell buildings, the Cutrale offering features an extensive array of existing capital improvements and integrated infrastructure, enabling a qualified purchaser to capitalize on operational facilities rather than undertaking high-cost, multi-year greenfield construction. Industrial Real Estate & Infrastructure Highlights

Food-Grade Manufacturing Facilities Specialized citrus processing, beverage production, and sanitary manufacturing environments equipped with washdown surfaces, industrial drainage, and integrated production support infrastructure. Processing & Packaging Systems Citrus extraction, high-efficiency evaporation, blending, pasteurization, automated filling, labeling, packaging, and high-speed material handling systems. Industrial Warehousing & Logistics Expansive storage and distribution facilities, high-bay warehouse space, heavy loading dock infrastructure, and efficient container/truck staging yards. Power Generation & Electrical Grid Multi-megawatt electrical service, industrial substations, transformers, switchgear, motor control centers (MCCs), and an on-site Solar Turbines Centaur 50 generator rated at ~4,600 kW. Steam & Thermal Utility Plant Nebraska industrial boiler rated at approximately 110,000 lbs/hr, complete with associated steam distribution headers and condensate recovery systems. Industrial Ammonia Refrigeration Central ammonia refrigeration infrastructure, industrial screw compressors, evaporative condensers, shell-and-tube heat exchangers, and cold-storage support systems. High-Capacity Water & Wastewater Extensive industrial water intake, processing, and on-site wastewater treatment infrastructure engineered to support high-volume manufacturing and strict environmental standards. Bulk Liquid Storage & Tank Farms Stainless steel tank farms including multiple 60,000-gallon storage vessels, batching and blending tanks, sanitary pumping systems, and process piping networks.

The campus's extensive infrastructure is well-suited for established food and beverage producers, agricultural processors, contract packagers, beverage bottlers, industrial investors, and manufacturers seeking immediate operational capacity in the fast-growing Southeastern corridor. Potential alternative industrial reuses remain subject to zoning, municipal permitting, and specific engineering evaluations.

“This is more than an equipment auction. It is an opportunity to acquire an established industrial manufacturing campus with extensive processing, packaging, and utility infrastructure already in place,” said Tara Shaikh, CEO of AssetBuilt.

“Interest in the entirety warrants a defined opportunity for qualified buyers to evaluate the complete facility. For a strategic manufacturer, the value may extend well beyond individual equipment assets to the integrated site infrastructure and the substantial time saved compared to new greenfield development. Our objective is to maximize value while preserving every credible transaction pathway.”

Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Redevelopment Potential

The former Cutrale campus presents compelling redevelopment and operational flexibility. Of particular interest is the campus's existing large-scale wastewater treatment infrastructure, which has drawn regional attention regarding potential integration with municipal infrastructure planning. The transaction is being structured as a negotiated private treaty sale, allowing interested parties to submit structured offers encompassing the complete real estate and manufacturing package.

Qualification and Submission of Acquisition Proposals

Parties interested in evaluating the entire Cutrale manufacturing campus-including real estate, buildings, machinery, and utilities-are urged to contact AssetBuilt immediately. Qualified buyers will be granted access to the virtual data room (VDR), comprehensive equipment schedules, facility documentation, and site inspection scheduling, subject to standard non-disclosure and qualification standards.

Turnkey Acquisition Inquiries & Proposal Submission:

Contact: Tara Shaikh, CEO | AssetBuilt

Email:...

Subject Line: Cutrale Leesburg - Entirety Acquisition Inquiry

Requirements: Proposed acquisition scope, proof of financial capability, and transaction timeline.

Contingent Two-Day Live Webcast Auction: October 26–27, 2026

In the event an acceptable entirety proposal is not consummated, AssetBuilt will proceed with the rescheduled two-day public webcast auction of all machinery, processing systems, and plant equipment:



Auction Dates: Monday, October 26 & Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Format: Two-Day Live Online Webcast Auction

Asset Location: Leesburg (Lake County), Florida, USA Key Offerings: Extraction lines, evaporation units, automated bottling lines, ammonia refrigeration systems, stainless steel tank farm, Nebraska boiler, Solar Turbines 4.6 MW generator, switchgear, and warehouse material handling.

Note: The industrial real estate is offered strictly through negotiated turnkey purchase and is not an individual auction lot. Interested auction bidders should continue reviewing catalogs and complete pre-registration at

About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is a global industrial asset disposition, auction, and transaction advisory firm specializing in turnkey manufacturing facility sales, private treaty negotiated transactions, plant liquidations, industrial real estate marketing, and complex capital recovery projects. With an active buyer network spanning more than 140 countries, AssetBuilt delivers tailored asset marketing, valuation, and turnkey execution across the food and beverage, energy, chemical, and heavy manufacturing sectors.

AssetBuilt - Built for What's Next.

Media & Acquisition Contacts:

Tara Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer

AssetBuilt | Industrial Disposition & Advisory

Email:... | Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at